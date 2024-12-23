OTAQ Plc: Confirmation: Cancellation of admission to trading on the AQSE Growth Market

DJ Confirmation: Cancellation of admission to trading on the AQSE Growth Market

OTAQ Plc (OTAQ) Confirmation: Cancellation of admission to trading on the AQSE Growth Market 23-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 December 2024 OTAQ plc ("OTAQ" or the "Company") Confirmation: Cancellation of admission to trading on the AQSE Growth Market OTAQ, the innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture and offshore markets, today confirms that its cancellation from trading on the AQSE Growth Market is effective as of 7.00 a.m. today, as authorised at its General Meeting, held 10 December 2024. The Company will now be re-registered as a private limited company under the Companies Act 2006 with the name of OTAQ Limited Further details regarding the Cancellation are set out in the circular sent to shareholders dated 22 November 2024. A copy of the circular is available on the Company's website at https://otaq.com/investors/shareholder-notifications/. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall, unless defined in this announcement or unless the context provides otherwise, bear the same meaning ascribed to such terms in the Circular to Shareholders dated 22 November 2024. Enquiries: OTAQ PLC +44 (0) 1524 748028 Adam Reynolds, Non-Executive Chairman Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer Justine Dowds, Chief Financial Officer Dowgate Capital Limited - AQSE Corporate Advisor & Broker +44 (0)20 3903 7715 James Serjeant / Russell Cook Walbrook PR Limited - PR +44 (0)20 7933 8780 Tom Cooper / Nick Rome 07971221972 or 07748325236 OTAQ@walbrookpr.com

