KT&G Corporation: KT&G Discusses Strengthening Technical Regulation Cooperation with Uzbek Agency for Technical Regulation

Finanznachrichten News

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive Board members of the KT&G (KRX:033780) Representative Office in Uzbekistan visited the Uzbek Agency for Technical Regulation and discussed continued cooperation methods regarding local technical regulations.

(Photo) Board members of the KT&G Representative Office in Uzbekistan (left) and board members of the Uzbek Agency for Technical Regulation (right) are discussing technical regulations and methods of cooperation during the meeting

On the 5th Dec, executive board members from both organizations, including Eun Soo Jang, Head of KT&G Representative Office in Uzbekistan; Jong Yub Lee, Regional Director of Eurasian HQ; Tohirov Odiljon, Deputy Director of UzStandard; and Madumarov Farrux, Deputy Director of UzTest, joined the meeting to promise joint efforts to reinforce cooperation on local product certification and to progress technical regulations.

The board members also discussed preemptive measures to respond to future regulatory changes according to WTO conditions.

Uzbekistan is currently making endeavors to become a WTO member state, and amending regulations and institutions accordingly. The Uzbek Agency for Technical Regulation is a government agency under the Cabinet of the Republic of Uzbekistan making endeavors to establish/amend product safety standards and establish testing infrastructure. KT&G plans continuously improve the quality of its products according to local regulations.

KT&G, known for its brand ESSE, is a notable Korean corporation and a market leader in the Korean combustible cigarettes, next generation products, and health functional foods industries. KT&G is also a global corporation with 5,184 members, operating in 143 countries around the world including Uzbekistan as of 2023. KT&G participates in various activities revitalizing local economies in Uzbekistan and across the Eurasia region by cooperating with local organizations.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2583960/IMG_8726__1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2316472/5084250/KT_G_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ktg-discusses-strengthening-technical-regulation-cooperation-with-uzbek-agency-for-technical-regulation-302338206.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
