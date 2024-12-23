Researchers in Iran have used digital elevation models to improve the accuracy of solar energy potential maps. Their model is intended to identify the best areas for solar panel deployment in urban areas. Researchers at the University of Isfahan in Iran claim to have improved the precision of digital elevation models (DEMs) in creating high-resolution annual solar energy potential maps. DEMs are 3D graphics of the bare earth surface of land shown without trees, buildings or other objects. As for their application in building solar energy maps, these graphics consider elevation, slope, aspect, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...