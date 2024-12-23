Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy has won an engineering, supply (excluding PV modules), and construction contract for a 500 MW (AC) solar PV plant in the Indian state of Gujarat, including three years of comprehensive operation and maintenance support. From pv magazine India Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy said it has received a letter of intent (LoI) for a 500 MW solar project in Gujarat valued at approximately INR 12 billion ($141 million). The company will handle the design, engineering, and procurement (excluding PV module supply) as well as the construction of the 500 MW (AC) solar ...

