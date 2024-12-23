DJ Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (C) (PRAJ LN) Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 23-Dec-2024 / 09:27 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 20-Dec-2024 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 4379.8333 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7237213 CODE: PRAJ LN ISIN: LU2089238385 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2089238385 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAJ LN Sequence No.: 366829 EQS News ID: 2056711 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

