Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 23

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

Director Dealings - Market Share Purchase

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc ("Cadogan" or the "Company") today announces that its Chairman, Mr. Michel Meeus, has purchased a total of 890,000 ordinary shares of £0.03 each, in the capital of the Company, at a price of £0.04 each.

Following this purchase, Mr Michel Meeus holds in total 25,023,651 shares representing 10.25% of the Company.

About

Cadogan is an independent, energy company, which operates an exploration and production license in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies. Cadogan is currently developing several power generation projects in Western Ukraine to be operational in 2025. The aim of the Company is to be a diversified energy group making investments offering energy solutions and alternative services with a lower environmental impact.

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc

Appendix

The notification detailed above and summarised in the table below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations as follows:

Michel Meeus, NED Chairman of the Board, purchased 890,000 shares at £0.04 per share on 20thDecember 2024.