Montag, 23.12.2024

WKN: A2H81X | ISIN: SE0010573113 | Ticker-Symbol: 7ZA
Frankfurt
23.12.24
08:16 Uhr
0,191 Euro
-0,055
-22,28 %
ACCESSWIRE
23.12.2024 10:38 Uhr
131 Leser
Ascelia Pharma Patent Granted in China for Second Generation Orviglance

Finanznachrichten News

MALMÖ, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2024 / Ascelia Pharma (STO:ACE) Ascelia Pharma AB (publ) (ticker: ACE), a biotech focused on improving the life of people living with rare cancer conditions, today announced that the Chinese patent authorities have granted patent protection for the second-generation Orviglance®

The new patent covers the effervescent tablet formulation of Orviglance. This formulation makes it even easier for patients and health care professionals to use the product. This patent protection until 2040 in China further strengthens the value proposition of the Orviglance franchise.

Contacts

Magnus Corfitzen, CEO
Email: moc@ascelia.com
Tel: +46 735 179 118

Julie Waras Brogren, Deputy CEO (Finance, Investor Relations & Commercial)
Email: jwb@ascelia.com
Tel: +46 735 179 116

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above.

About us

Ascelia Pharma is a biotech company focused on orphan oncology treatments. We develop and commercialize novel drugs that address unmet medical needs and have a clear development and market pathway. The company has two drug candidates - Orviglance and Oncoral - in clinical development. Ascelia Pharma has global headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: ACE). For more information, please visit http://www.ascelia.com.

About Orviglance
Orviglance (manganese chloride tetrahydrate) is a novel oral contrast agent for MR-imaging developed to improve the detection and visualization of focal liver lesions (including liver metastases and primary tumors) in patients with reduced kidney function. These patients are at risk of serious side effects from the currently available class of gadolinium-based contrast agents. Orviglance, has been granted an Orphan Drug Designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). A clinical program of nine studies, including the pivotal global Phase 3 study SPARKLE, has successfully been completed with strong and consistent efficacy and safety results.

Attachments

Ascelia Pharma Patent Granted in China for Second Generation Orviglance

SOURCE: Ascelia Pharma



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
