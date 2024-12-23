Ascelia Pharma Patent Granted in China for Second Generation Orviglance

MALMÖ, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2024 / Ascelia Pharma (STO:ACE) Ascelia Pharma AB (publ) (ticker: ACE), a biotech focused on improving the life of people living with rare cancer conditions, today announced that the Chinese patent authorities have granted patent protection for the second-generation Orviglance®

The new patent covers the effervescent tablet formulation of Orviglance. This formulation makes it even easier for patients and health care professionals to use the product. This patent protection until 2040 in China further strengthens the value proposition of the Orviglance franchise.

About us

Ascelia Pharma is a biotech company focused on orphan oncology treatments. We develop and commercialize novel drugs that address unmet medical needs and have a clear development and market pathway. The company has two drug candidates - Orviglance and Oncoral - in clinical development. Ascelia Pharma has global headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: ACE). For more information, please visit http://www.ascelia.com.

About Orviglance

Orviglance (manganese chloride tetrahydrate) is a novel oral contrast agent for MR-imaging developed to improve the detection and visualization of focal liver lesions (including liver metastases and primary tumors) in patients with reduced kidney function. These patients are at risk of serious side effects from the currently available class of gadolinium-based contrast agents. Orviglance, has been granted an Orphan Drug Designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). A clinical program of nine studies, including the pivotal global Phase 3 study SPARKLE, has successfully been completed with strong and consistent efficacy and safety results.

