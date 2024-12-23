Anzeige
23.12.2024
ATFX Connect won "Outstanding FX Liquidity Provider" Award at FinanceFeeds 2024

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX Connect, the institutional arm of global trading platform ATFX, has been honored with the prestigious "Outstanding FX Liquidity Provider" award at the FinanceFeeds Awards 2024. This recognition underscores ATFX Connect's industry-leading position in providing deep and reliable foreign exchange (FX) liquidity, a critical factor for institutional clients navigating global financial markets.

The FinanceFeeds Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in the financial sector, highlighting organizations that deliver exceptional services and groundbreaking solutions. ATFX Connect's achievement in this category reflects its commitment to addressing the sophisticated needs of institutional clients, including hedge funds, asset managers, private banks, and brokers. The award recognizes the platform's ability to offer tailored liquidity solutions, cutting-edge technology, and efficient trade execution.

Launched in 2019, ATFX Connect was designed to expand ATFX's presence in the institutional space by offering a multi-access platform for professional investors. Its focus on technology-driven solutions has made it a trusted partner for clients requiring scalable and adaptable liquidity services. Over the years, ATFX Connect has consistently demonstrated excellence in integrating innovative tools with high-quality liquidity provision, helping clients optimize trading strategies in complex market environments.

This accolade solidifies ATFX Connect's position as a top-tier liquidity provider in the financial industry. With its ongoing efforts to blend technology with personalized services, the platform continues to set new standards in the institutional trading sector.

About ATFX Connect

Back in 2019, ATFX stepped into the Institutional arena with the launch of its Multi-Access platform ATFX Connect. The management's vision was to expand the broker's global presence and continue to provide award-winning liquidity and customer service to clients within the Institutional community. With the focus on the professional Investor, the ATFX Connect platform is designed to provide an efficient automated trading venue that delivers tailored liquidity solutions to Hedge Funds, Asset Managers, Brokers, Private Banks, and other financial institutions. (ATFX Connect Website: https://www.atfxconnect.com)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/atfx-connect-won-outstanding-fx-liquidity-provider-award-at-financefeeds-2024-302338243.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
