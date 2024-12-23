Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Die erste börsennotierte Gesellschaft, die auf das gemeinsame Wachstum von Solana, XRP und Dogecoin setzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.12.2024 07:36 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Urbo Bankas: Information on audited Financial statements for the nine month period as at 30th of September of 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Urbo bankas UAB (hereinafter - "the Bank"), company code 112027077, address: Konstitucijos pr.18B, Vilnius.

The Bank earned a net profit of EUR 6.5 million in the first three quarters of this year. The loan portfolio grew by 14.6% to EUR 364 million during the period, while the bank's assets at the end of September stood at EUR 577 million, or 15.6% more than a year earlier (EUR 499 million).

At the end of the third quarter, the amount of deposits held with the Bank reached EUR 489 million, 16.2% more than a year earlier. Meanwhile, net interest income increased by almost a tenth (EUR 1.5 million) to EUR 16.7 million.

In the third quarter of this year, net fee and commission income of the Bank decreased by 30.4% (EUR 1.2 million) to EUR 2.7 million compared to the same period of 2023. In the comparative period, the net result on foreign currency transactions decreased by EUR 0.8 million (30.4%) to EUR 1.8 million, due to the contraction of the net currency market in Lithuania.

The Bank's shareholders' equity stood at EUR 63 million on 30 September this year. Compared to the end of September 2023, it has increased by 14.1%, from EUR 55 million. At the end of September, the Bank had 285 employees, and its customer service network consisted of 25 territorial branches.

For more information please contact: Julius Ivaška, Head of Business Division, tel. +370 601 04 453, e-mail media@urbo.lt


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.