Botswana Power Corp. (BPC) is seeking local companies to develop small-scale PV plants for off-grid power, as part of the government's efforts to expand access to affordable electricity. BPC has issued a call for expressions of interest from Botswanan companies to design, install, and commission small-scale solar projects for off-grid power distribution. The initiative is aligned with the government's efforts to expand electricity access through cost-effective and efficient solutions. The tender invites submissions from locally registered companies with expertise in deploying PV plants with ...

