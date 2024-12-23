Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.: TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES JOINS THE UN GLOBAL COMPACT

DEMONSTRATES TTI'S COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTS AND PRACTICES

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cordless power tool, outdoor power equipment and floorcare company Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. ("TTI" or the "Company") (stock code: HK:0669, ADR symbol: TTNDY) today announced that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact, reaffirming its dedication to sustainability and social responsibility. With over 25,000 signatories in over 160 countries, the UN Global Compact is the world's largest voluntary corporate sustainability reporting initiative. By joining, TTI is committing to communicating its progress to stakeholders annually through our ESG Report and UN Global Compact's website.

TTI's CEO Steve Richman remarked: "As the industry pioneer in lithium-ion battery-powered, energy efficient power tools and outdoor power equipment, TTI's commitment to sustainable products and business practices has long been a fundamental part of the way we do business. We began publishing ESG reports in 2015 and we aligned our goals and targets with the UN Sustainable Development Goals in 2018. Every year we make progress in areas including safety solutions, noise reduction, supply chain traceability, decarbonization, and governance. While we have demonstrated our commitment, by joining the UN Global Compact, we have officially aligned our sustainability strategy with the Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption."

As part of TTI's ongoing sustainability efforts, our objective is to implement initiatives that deepen our support of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) while fostering an inclusive and equitable workplace culture. We are dedicated to advancing our sustainability journey, setting measurable goals, and continuously monitoring our progress.

Learn more about TTI's efforts by reading our latest ESG publications here. Our 2024 ESG report will be published in March 2025.

About TTI

Techtronic Industries Company Limited ("TTI" or the "Company"), founded in 1985 by German entrepreneur Horst Julius Pudwill, is a?world leader in cordless technology. As a pioneer in Power Tools, Outdoor Power Equipment, Floorcare and Cleaning Products, TTI serves professional, industrial, Do It Yourself (DIY), and consumer markets worldwide. With more than 50,000 employees globally, the company's relentless focus on innovation and strategic growth has established its leading position in the industries it serves.

MILWAUKEE is at the forefront of TTI's professional tool portfolio. With global research and development headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, the historic MILWAUKEE brand is renowned for driving innovation, safety, and jobsite productivity worldwide. The RYOBI brand, headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, remains the top choice for DIYers and continues to set the standard in DIY tool innovation. TTI's diverse brand portfolio also includes trusted brands like AEG, EMPIRE, HOMELITE, and leading floorcare names HOOVER, ORECK, VAX, and DIRT DEVIL (based in Charlotte, North Carolina).

TTI's international recognition and renowned brand portfolio are supported by a strong ownership structure that underscores the company's global reach and stability. The Pudwill family remains the company's largest shareholder, with the remaining ownership held largely by institutional investors at North American and European-owned firms. TTI is publicly traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Index, operating globally with a strong commitment to environmental, social, and corporate governance standards. For more information, visit www.ttigroup.com.

All trademarks listed other than AEG and RYOBI are owned by the Company. AEG is a registered trademark of AB Electrolux (publ.) and is used under license. RYOBI is a registered trademark of Ryobi Limited and is used under license.

