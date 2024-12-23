TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals company, today announced its Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Elad Aharonson as ICL's new president and chief executive officer, effective March 13, 2025. He will succeed Raviv Zoller who will work with Aharonson to ensure a smooth and orderly transition.

Elad Aharonson has been an integral part of ICL for nearly four years, serving as president of ICL's Growing Solutions business since April of 2021. During his tenure, he led the development of ICL's specialty fertilizer solutions and the expansion of these product offerings into new territories, through both organic efforts and via acquisitions. His significant achievements demonstrate exceptional leadership and a deep commitment to ICL's mission and values.

Prior to joining ICL, Aharonson served at Elbit Systems Ltd. for approximately 16 years and held various senior management positions, including as executive vice president and general manager of the ISTAR Division. He also served as executive vice president and general manager of Elbit's UAS Division. During his tenure with that company, Aharonson contributed to its unprecedented growth in both local and international markets.

"ICL's Board of Directors has confidence that Elad is the right person to head ICL, as his years of service to ICL have been marked by outstanding leadership and performance," said Yoav Doppelt, executive chairman of ICL's Board of Directors. "Elad has a profound understanding of ICL's business and values, as well as a clear vision for the company's future. We are certain that his leadership will continue to drive ICL's strategy to significantly increase its specialty product offerings, driven by delivering unique value to its customers, and by translating megatrends into innovative businesses."

"Additionally, on behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire ICL team, I want to personally thank Raviv for his dedicated leadership and successful contributions to ICL," concluded Doppelt.

"I am honored and enthusiastic to have been chosen to lead ICL and to expand upon the strong foundation ICL created in the last few years," said Elad Aharonson. "I am looking forward to working with our talented team to continue to serve our customers, by developing our innovative product portfolio pipeline, and to deliver value to all our stakeholders."

About ICL

ICL Group is a leading global specialty minerals company, which creates impactful solutions for humanity's sustainability challenges in the food, agriculture and industrial markets. ICL leverages its unique bromine, potash and phosphate resources, its global professional workforce, and its sustainability focused R&D and technological innovation capabilities, to drive the company's growth across its end markets. ICL shares are dual listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs more than 12,000 people worldwide, and its 2023 revenues totaled approximately $7.5 billion.

For more information, visit ICL's website at icl-group.com.

To access ICL's interactive CSR report, visit icl-group-sustainability.com.

