Nova Energy and Meridian Energy have partnered to construct the 400 MW Te Rahui solar farm, which will become the largest solar installation in New Zealand. From pv magazine Australia Nova Energy has signed a nonbinding agreement with Meridian Energy for the approved 400 MW Te Rahui solar farm. The NZD 542 million ($338. 9 million) agreement outlines plans to finalize binding contracts by early 2025, including power purchase agreements splitting electricity offtake equally between the two companies. Nova Energy, a subsidiary of Todd Corp. , secured approvals in July 2024 for the 900,000-panel ...

