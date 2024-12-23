Odine Accelerates R&D and Innovation, Achieving Remarkable Growth in the Sector

ISTANBUL, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Odine, a global technology partner, continues to achieve remarkable milestones in innovation and growth. This year, the company has stood out with its innovative R&D initiatives. In December, Odine achieved the distinction of being the first and only Turkish company to appear for two consecutive years on the prestigious 20 Top Telco Vendors Power List by UK-based Capacity Media, one of the leading publication in the telecommunications sector. Additionally, Odine was recognized as one of Türkiye's fastest-growing technology companies under the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program.

AI-Driven Focus on 5G and 6G Infrastructures

Highlighting the significant strides made in R&D and innovation throughout 2024, Odine's Chairman of the Board and CEO, Alper Tunga Burak, stated:

"This year, through strategic appointments and international partnerships, we are fortifying our growth strategy with substantial R&D investments, continuing to shape the future of the industry. To realize our vision, we have set clear strategies and concrete objectives, particularly in advancing 5G and 6G technologies. Our goals include developing fully autonomous (zero-touch) network infrastructure solutions powered by artificial intelligence and expanding our expertise in telecommunications into new domains, aiming to become a global leader in technology landscape."

Alper Tunga Burak also emphasized the company's focus on creating AI-supported orchestration solutions designed for private 5G and 6G communication infrastructures. "Our efforts are aligned with contributing to the development of secure and national communication infrastructures for Türkiye, while also delivering these innovative solutions to international markets to enhance the Turkish economy," he added.

Visionary Investments to Strengthen Financial Performance

Odine's ongoing commitment to R&D, strategic partnerships, and global expansion is poised to bolster the company's financial outcomes while positioning it as a key player in driving digital transformation in the industry.

About Odine

Odine is a global partner empowering sustainable network transformation, building resilient and software-defined networks of the future. We are a leading technology company that enables global companies to evolve with a sustainable approach. With market-leading technology, holistic solutions, and collaborative partnerships, we will support you in reinventing your value creation formula fully dedicated to your success. Our resources are available for organizations to tap into whenever they need them. We work collaboratively to equip you with the power to evolve your business models, build new propositions, differentiate yourselves, and accelerate into new territories.

Odine is publicly listed on the Borsa Istanbul (BIST: ODINE), demonstrating our commitment to transparency, accountability, and delivering long-term value to our shareholders.

