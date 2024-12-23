Anzeige
WKN: A3KVXP | ISIN: DK0030494505 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
05.11.24
17:00 Uhr
99,42 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROPEAN ENERGY A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROPEAN ENERGY A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.12.2024 11:12 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

European Energy A/S: European Energy and Novo Holdings completes transaction regarding Joint Venture of 17 wind farms in Germany

European Energy A/S: European Energy and Novo Holdings completes transaction regarding Joint Venture of 17 wind farms in Germany

Company Announcement 21/2024 (23.12.2024)

Today, European Energy A/S has completed the sale of a 50 percent shareholding in the company owning German operational assets of 151.9 MW to Novo Holdings A/S.

The wind farms are located in seven different federal states in Germany and went into operation between 2002 and 2008.

Repowering development activities have started 4 years ago, and should result in tripling the capacity. The projects are in an advanced development stage and its expected that the first projects will be operational in 2027.

The sale will contribute positively to European Energy A/S' financial position.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT INVESTOR RELATIONS: investor.relations@europeanenergy.com

This announcement has been made in accordance with the market abuse regulation (regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on market abuse).


