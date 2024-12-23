Filo Corp.: Filo receives conditional approval for delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market

VANCOUVER, BC, December 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Filo Corp. (TSX: FIL) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: FIL) (OTCQX: FLMMF) ("Filo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Nasdaq First North Growth Market has conditionally approved the delisting of the common shares of the Company (the "Filo Shares") from the Nasdaq First North Growth Market following the closing of the Arrangement (as defined below). It is expected that the Filo Shares will be delisted from the Nasdaq First North Growth Market as soon as practicable following the effective date of the arrangement (the "Arrangement") involving, among others, the Company, BHP Investments Canada Inc. ("BHP"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of BHP Group Limited, and Lundin Mining Corporation (TSX: LUN) (OMX: LUMI) ("Lundin Mining", and together with BHP, the "Purchaser Parties") pursuant to which the Purchaser Parties will, among other things, acquire all of the issued and outstanding Filo Shares not already owned by the Purchaser Parties and their respective affiliates, as previously announced by the Company on July 29, 2024.

Additional Information

The Company's certified adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Bergs Securities AB, +46 8 506 51703, rutger.ahlerup@bergssecurities.se.

The information contained in this news release was accurate at the time of dissemination, but may be superseded by subsequent news release(s).

The information was submitted for publication by the contact persons below on December 23, 2024 at 4:00 am EST.

Follow Us:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/filo_corp

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/filocorp/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/filo_corp/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FiloCorpOfficial

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, the completion and timing of delisting and the consummation of the Arrangement, may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include failure to satisfy or waive the closing conditions to the Arrangement; changes in laws, regulations and government practices; government regulation of mining operations; environmental risks; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators and in other Company reports and documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time, including the Company's Annual Information Form available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company's forward-looking information reflects the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking information or beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

PDF Version

For Further Information Please Contact:

info@filocorp.com Trevor D'Sa, Investor Relations, Canada +1 604 689 7842

www.filocorp.com Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations, Sweden + 46 701 112 615

About Filo Corp.

Filo is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in San Juan Province, Argentina and adjacent Region III, Chile. The Company's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the trading symbol "FIL", and on the OTCQX under the symbol "FLMMF".