Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Die erste börsennotierte Gesellschaft, die auf das gemeinsame Wachstum von Solana, XRP und Dogecoin setzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EE3U | ISIN: CA31729R1055 | Ticker-Symbol: Z94
Tradegate
20.12.24
18:19 Uhr
20,950 Euro
-0,200
-0,95 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FILO CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FILO CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,85021,55013:31
20,95021,40012:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.12.2024 10:00 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Filo Corp.: Filo receives conditional approval for delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, BC, December 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Filo Corp. (TSX: FIL) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: FIL) (OTCQX: FLMMF) ("Filo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Nasdaq First North Growth Market has conditionally approved the delisting of the common shares of the Company (the "Filo Shares") from the Nasdaq First North Growth Market following the closing of the Arrangement (as defined below). It is expected that the Filo Shares will be delisted from the Nasdaq First North Growth Market as soon as practicable following the effective date of the arrangement (the "Arrangement") involving, among others, the Company, BHP Investments Canada Inc. ("BHP"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of BHP Group Limited, and Lundin Mining Corporation (TSX: LUN) (OMX: LUMI) ("Lundin Mining", and together with BHP, the "Purchaser Parties") pursuant to which the Purchaser Parties will, among other things, acquire all of the issued and outstanding Filo Shares not already owned by the Purchaser Parties and their respective affiliates, as previously announced by the Company on July 29, 2024.

Additional Information

The Company's certified adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Bergs Securities AB, +46 8 506 51703, rutger.ahlerup@bergssecurities.se.

The information contained in this news release was accurate at the time of dissemination, but may be superseded by subsequent news release(s).

The information was submitted for publication by the contact persons below on December 23, 2024 at 4:00 am EST.

Follow Us:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/filo_corp
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/filocorp/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/filo_corp/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FiloCorpOfficial

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:
This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, the completion and timing of delisting and the consummation of the Arrangement, may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include failure to satisfy or waive the closing conditions to the Arrangement; changes in laws, regulations and government practices; government regulation of mining operations; environmental risks; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators and in other Company reports and documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time, including the Company's Annual Information Form available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company's forward-looking information reflects the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking information or beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

PDF Version

For Further Information Please Contact:

info@filocorp.com Trevor D'Sa, Investor Relations, Canada +1 604 689 7842
www.filocorp.com Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations, Sweden + 46 701 112 615

About Filo Corp.

Filo is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in San Juan Province, Argentina and adjacent Region III, Chile. The Company's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the trading symbol "FIL", and on the OTCQX under the symbol "FLMMF".


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.