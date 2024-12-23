Coda Public Relations: DOE Media Expands Digital Marketing Reach with Acquisition of Chappell Digital Marketing

DOE Media has announced its acquisition of Chappell Digital Marketing, a premier Facebook and TikTok media buying agency. This acquisition announcement follows DOE Media's recent milestone of surpassing $2 billion in ad management within their portfolio, and will strategically expand their digital marketing services, particularly within the fast-growing TikTok ecosystem, where Chappell Digital Marketing has established itself as an industry leader.

"This partnership with DOE Media is a natural progression for Chappell Digital Marketing," said Chase Chappell. "DOE Media's proven track record, combined with our expertise, enables us to deliver unparalleled value to our clients and push the boundaries of digital marketing innovation."

Chappell Digital Marketing, founded by Chase Chappell, has advised on over $200 million in ad spend and rapidly gained prominence for its innovative Facebook and TikTok advertising strategies. The agency's notable brand partnerships with 7-Eleven, Oak & Eden Whiskey, Mindy Lam, and Yeezy through its proprietary Shopify growth engine, Sirge, solidified Chase Chappell as a thought leader in the digital marketing landscape. As the founder of Sirge.com, a software solution for improving e-commerce conversion rates, and launching Facebook & TikTok Ads Mastery, Chappell has identified a method that has helped thousands of marketers. Chappell will remain with DOE Media as a partner to lead media buying efforts and bring his results-focused approach to the company's expanded services.

"Chappell Digital Marketing aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver cutting-edge, data-driven marketing solutions," said Ramzey Nassar, CEO and Co-Founder of DOE Media. "Chappell's unparalleled expertise in TikTok advertising enhances our ability to help companies scale efficiently and profitably."

DOE Media has earned a stellar reputation for its data-driven approach to customer acquisition, retention, and brand amplification. With a focus on performance-based strategies, DOE has driven over $1 billion in trackable revenue and earned recognition as a 2023 and 2024 Inc. 5000 honoree. Together, DOE Media and Chappell Digital Marketing are poised to deliver enhanced, data-driven strategies designed to drive scalable growth across digital platforms.

