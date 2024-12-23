Youngstown, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2024) - Mode Mobile, recognized as the #1 fastest growing software company in North America by the Deloitte 2023 Technology Fast 500, achieving a staggering 32,481% growth in just three years, is once again proving that innovation should serve a purpose greater than profit. This holiday season, the company is donating over $275,000 worth of its flagship EarnPhones to families and veterans through the Youngstown Community Food Center and Mahoning County Veteran Affairs. These aren't just smartphones-they're catalysts for everyday Americans seeking steady, year-round income.





At a time when inflation is squeezing household budgets and the majority of Americans struggle to find even $1,000 in their savings, Mode Mobile's EarnPhone provides more than a temporary fix. It's a way to earn money simply by using a device the same way one would any other smartphone-browsing, calling, streaming, or listening to music. And for those worried about extra expenses, no phone service is required; the EarnPhone can operate entirely on Wi-Fi, allowing users to bring in consistent earnings without monthly bills weighing them down.

"We've always asked ourselves why we do what we do," said Dan Novaes, CEO of Mode Mobile. "The answer is simple: We believe technology should lift people up. The holidays bring joy, but they can also magnify financial stress, especially for families living paycheck to paycheck and veterans who deserve every possible support after serving our nation. By donating these EarnPhones, we're not just giving a gift for December-we're giving people a fighting chance to earn extra gas money, cover groceries, or start building a small financial cushion every day of the year."

Mode Mobile's track record speaks for itself: over $325 million in earnings and savings facilitated for everyday consumers, helping them turn something as ordinary as a phone into a personal growth engine. The EarnPhone is the embodiment of that mission. There's no gimmick here. It's a straightforward path to incremental income at a time when even a small boost can make a lasting difference.

The Youngstown Community Food Center and Mahoning County Veteran Affairs have long understood that support doesn't end once the holidays are over. By joining forces with Mode Mobile, they're delivering a solution that looks beyond the immediate season-one that can still be paying dividends when the holiday lights have been taken down.

"People come to us for help during tough times," said a representative from the Youngstown Community Food Center. "We can give food, we can give advice, but thanks to Mode Mobile, we can now give an opportunity that will continue year round. These EarnPhones could help families and veterans earn more and breathe easier in the face of rising costs."

In a world where technology often feels like a luxury, Mode Mobile ensures it can also be a lifeline. The company's success story, highlighted by Deloitte's recognition, is ultimately defined by the millions of Americans it aims to empower. Every EarnPhone in this initiative is a reminder that with the right tools, anyone can start building a stronger financial future-one tap, one swipe, and one dollar at a time.

About Mode Mobile

Mode Mobile is a technology company unlocking the world's most accessible income-generating asset: the smartphone, paying users for their attention and engagement. Mode Mobile has over 40 million registered beta users across 170 countries taking advantage of its earning opportunities, generating over $60M in revenue to date. Users have earned and saved $325+ million since inception.

For more information about Mode Mobile and to invest, please visit https://invest.modemobile.com/.

