Lehi, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2024) - As Saprea reflects on the accomplishments of 2024, the organization is proud to highlight its ongoing commitment to providing healing resources for survivors of child sexual abuse, including the successful launch of its Spanish Healing Webinars. This year has seen remarkable progress in expanding access to vital support services for diverse communities.

Of the accomplishments in 2024, Saprea made significant strides by welcoming 516 survivors of child sexual abuse to the Saprea Retreats and 535 participants in the Saprea Healing Webinars. With 61 active Saprea Support Groups and 127 dedicated Volunteer Community Educators throughout the world, the organization continues to foster a robust community of support for those affected by childhood sexual abuse.

The prevalence of child sexual abuse remains a critical issue, particularly in Hispanic communities, where cultural stigmas can hinder access to healing resources. In response, Saprea launched the Spanish Healing Webinar, providing a safe and supportive environment for Spanish-speaking women to begin their healing journey from home.

"Child sexual abuse is still a taboo in many communities, and having accessible resources in Spanish is essential for empowering these survivors," says Violeta Ramirez, Language Manager at Saprea.

This year also marked the successful hosting of two Kosher retreats, further demonstrating Saprea's commitment to inclusivity in its healing services. Managing Director Chris Yadon expressed enthusiasm for the organization's expanding reach: "We are thrilled to see the positive impact of our programs, which serve survivors from diverse backgrounds and experiences."



Saprea has actively engaged in a range of events across the country this year to promote their vital contributions to the global dialogue on preventing and healing from child sexual abuse. Through presentations at national conferences, including Stand Together, the National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE), the Global Summit, and the Prevent Together National Coalition Annual Meeting, Saprea effectively showcased their valuable resources and underscored the collaborative efforts underway to address this pressing issue.

Additionally, the work continues locally as Saprea works closely with other like-minded organizations on the SAFE Coalition on initiatives throughout the state of Utah. In 2024, the coalition hosted the 3rd annual SAFE Symposium: Ending Child Sexual Abuse which brought together elected officials, nonprofit leaders, academic researchers, university administrators, and community advocates for discussions on what we can collectively change to keep our kids safer. The event welcomed advocacy figures such as Fatima Maada Bio, First Lady of the Republic of Sierra Leonne, and James Dixon, child sexual abuse survivor and Absolute Motivation speaker.

Saprea remains dedicated to expanding its offerings and reaching even more survivors in 2025. The organization is open to collaborating with partners to create customized retreats and webinars tailored to unique audiences and communities.

To learn more about Saprea's resources or to apply for upcoming healing resources, please visit Saprea.org.

Child Sexual Abuse is Happening in Every Community Around the World.

There is hope and change is possible.

About Saprea

Saprea guides survivors of child sexual abuse toward healing, starting in Utah and reaching globally. Open dialogue in a safe environment reduces shame and empowers survivors. By shifting the conversation, Saprea promotes advocacy and challenges misconceptions about abuse. Committed to societal change and breaking cycles of abuse, Saprea offers free prevention and healing resources thanks to generous donors. For more information, visit saprea.org.

