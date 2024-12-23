The Competition Appeal Tribunal has confirmed that Nikki Stopford's class action claim of over £7bn against Google for alleged breaches of competition law in respect of its search services in the UK may proceed to a full trial. Ms Stopford has been approved to act as the class representative on behalf of consumers that she claims have suffered loss due to Google's conduct.

Further information regarding the claim can be read on the claim website here.

A notice, issued by Ms Stopford at the direction of the Tribunal, confirms that if you, or any person whose estate you represent, were living in the UK on 22 November 2024, and you made a relevant purchase from businesses selling goods and/or services in the UK which used search advertising services provided by Google in the period from 1 January 2011 to 7 September 2023, you are automatically included in Ms Stopford's claim unless you "opt-out" by 18 March 2025

By opting out you keep the right to bring your own separate claim against Google. However, if you opt-out you will not be able to get any money from this claim (if money becomes available).

For more information on how to opt-out, visit www.searchclaim.co.uk. Class members are encouraged to check the website for updates about the claim, including access to Tribunal orders and further guidance.

Further information on the claim

Ms Stopford alleges that Google has breached European and UK competition law by abusing its dominant position in the search advertising market.

In particular, Ms Stopford alleges that Google acted anti-competitively by (i) tying Google Search with mobile apps and services on Android devices, which in practice forced handset manufacturers to pre-install Google search and browser apps on devices using its Android operating system; and (ii) paying Apple billions to ensure that Google Search was the default search engine on iPhones and other devices that used Apple's iOS operating system.

As a result of Google Search being the default search engine for the large majority of mobile devices, Ms Stopford alleges that it has been possible for Google to raise the prices paid by advertisers for prominence on the Google Search page. Therefore, you may have paid higher prices for goods and services bought from advertisers as they passed their increased costs on to you, the consumer.

Ms Stopford alleges that if you are UK-domiciled, aged 16 and over and, between 1 January 2011 and 7 September 2023 (inclusive), you have bought goods or services from businesses selling in the UK which used search advertising services provided by Google, you are entitled to compensation.

Ms Stopford is represented by Hausfeld Co. LLP.

