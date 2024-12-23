Anzeige
Montag, 23.12.2024
Die erste börsennotierte Gesellschaft, die auf das gemeinsame Wachstum von Solana, XRP und Dogecoin setzt!
WKN: A2QNEN | ISIN: GB00BMT9K014
Frankfurt
23.12.24
09:15 Uhr
2,600 Euro
+0,060
+2,36 %
Moonpig Group Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

Finanznachrichten News

Moonpig Group Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 23

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised termshave the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 23 December 2024

Name of applicant:

Moonpig Group plc

Name of scheme:

  • Pre-IPO Legacy Award plan
  • Savings-related Share Option Plan
  • Deferred Share Bonus Plan
  • Moonpig Group plc Long-Term Incentive Plan

Period of return:

From:

22 June 2024

To:

21 December 2024

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

1,950,139

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

  • Pre-IPO Legacy Award plan: 1,102,504
  • Savings-related Share Option Plan: 2,991
  • Deferred Share Bonus Plan: 86,371
  • Moonpig Group plc Long-Term Incentive Plan: 93,822

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

664,451

Name of contact:

Jayne Powell

Telephone number of contact:

020 30599621


