Moonpig Group Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 23

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised termshave the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 23 December 2024

Name of applicant: Moonpig Group plc Name of scheme: Pre-IPO Legacy Award plan

Savings-related Share Option Plan

Deferred Share Bonus Plan

Moonpig Group plc Long-Term Incentive Plan Period of return: From: 22 June 2024 To: 21 December 2024 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 1,950,139 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Pre-IPO Legacy Award plan: 1,102,504

Savings-related Share Option Plan: 2,991

Deferred Share Bonus Plan: 86,371

Moonpig Group plc Long-Term Incentive Plan: 93,822 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 664,451