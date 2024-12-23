Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Statement re Closed Period

Anzeige
Montag, 23.12.2024
Die erste börsennotierte Gesellschaft, die auf das gemeinsame Wachstum von Solana, XRP und Dogecoin setzt!
PR Newswire
23.12.2024 12:30 Uhr
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 23

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc

Closed Period Notification

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc (the Company) announces that with effect from 28 December 2024, it will enter into a closed period which will remain in place until the Company releases its financial results for the period ending 31 December 2024. The mandatory closed period is expected to end on or around 28 January 2025.

However, the Company is satisfied that any information which the Directors or the Company may have during the closed period will be notified to a Regulatory Information Service.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

23 December 2024


