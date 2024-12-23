Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica Launches Two New Quantitative Assays on the TRUFORMA Platform: Canine NT-proBNP and Progesterone

With the addition of these two new assay launches, Zomedica has added 8 new assays in the past 18 months to the rapidly growing TRUFORMA Platform

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2024 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, today announced the launch of two new canine assays for the TRUFORMA In-Clinic Biosensor Testing Platform.

Zomedica's canine NT-poBNP test is used for the quantitative detection of NT-proBNP in canine EDTA plasma or serum. Elevated NT-proBNP can be indicative of conditions such as congestive heart failure, assisting in the diagnosis and management of cardiac conditions in dogs. This test distinguishes cardiac from respiratory disease, identifies dogs at high risk of congestive heart failure, aids with chronic monitoring of dogs with myxomatous mitral valve degeneration all with reference lab accuracy.

"It is estimated that 1 in 10 dogs will experience heart disease in their life and unfortunately, most go undetected," said Dr. Kelli Puccio, a Professional Services Veterinarian for Zomedica. "Diagnosing and evaluating cardiac disease in our canine patients can be challenging. The TRUFORMA canine NT-proBNP assay facilitates the early detection of canine heart disease with the convenience of results in just a few minutes. This provides veterinarians with the ability to start treatments and schedule advanced diagnostic tests more quickly. Increasing our patients' quality of life earlier in the disease process." Additionally, this assay runs on either plasma or serum allowing more flexibility within a clinic's natural workflow.

Zomedica's progesterone testing is used for quantitative detection of the levels of progesterone in canine serum. This will aide in determining optimal breeding dates, predicting parturition dates or timing a cesarean section, and detecting reproductive disorders with the same accuracy as the reference lab but with in-clinic convenience.

Zomedica's new progesterone assay has been one of the most frequently requested assays from practitioners, which is unsurprising when there are 4 million puppies born in the US every year.

"When measuring progesterone, we need to take serial blood draws every couple of days, states Dr. Puccio. "The TRUFORMA canine progesterone assay provides accurate serial quantitative progesterone measurements in clinic. This will permit veterinarians to recognize the optimal breeding window more efficiently, allowing for more successful breeding cycles."

"We are very excited to add two additional canine assays for the TRUFORMA platform," stated Ashley Wood, PhD, Zomedica's Vice President of Research & Development. "Canine NT-proBNP and progesterone expand the range of indications to now include cardiac and reproductive conditions, offering even more comprehensive insights and support for clinical decision-making. We remain committed to continuously improving our diagnostic platform, and we are confident that these new assays will bring added value to both veterinarians and pet patients alike."

Each of these new offerings deliver quantitative results available in less than 20 minutes with the same high level of precision that our TRUFORMA customers have grown accustomed to. Importantly, Zomedica offers this advanced diagnostic capability with no capital outlay or monthly minimums from veterinary practices. For more information, visit www.zomedica.com.

About Zomedica

Zomedica is a leading equine and companion animal healthcare company dedicated to improving animal health by providing veterinarians innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Our gold standard PulseVet® shock wave system, which accelerates healing in musculoskeletal conditions, has transformed veterinary therapeutics. Our suite of products also includes the Assisi® Loop line of therapeutic devices and the TRUFORMA® diagnostic platform, the TRUVIEW digital cytology system, and the VetGuardian® no-touch monitoring system, all designed to empower veterinarians to provide top-tier care. In the aggregate, their total addressable market in the U.S. exceeds $2 billion. Headquartered in Michigan, Zomedica employs approximately 150 people and manufactures and distributes its products from its world-class facilities in Georgia and Minnesota. An NYSE American company, Zomedica grew revenue 33% in 2023 to $25 million and maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $78 million in liquidity as of September 30, 2024. Zomedica is advancing its product offerings, leveraging strategic acquisitions, and expanding internationally as we work to enhance the quality of care for pets, increase pet parent satisfaction, and improve the workflow, cash flow and profitability of veterinary practices. For more information visit www.zomedica.com.

