LFTD Partners Inc.: Urb NM is Named "Fastest Growing" Marijuana Brand in New Mexico

Lifted Made, a subsidiary of LFTD Partners Inc. ("LFTD Partners") (OTCQB:LIFD), which manufactures the Urb brand of hemp-derived cannabinoid products, is happy to announce that its collaborator Urb NM has been named the "Fasting Growing" marijuana brand in New Mexico in the LeafLink List 2024.

Lifted Made and Urb NM started their exclusive collaboration in New Mexico in June 2023, when the companies saw the opportunity to bring Urb's award-winning formulations, branding and packaging expertise to the New Mexico marijuana market. Urb NM most recently launched the Aerovape 505, a 1.5 gram disposable available in ten strains, that's become a favorite among consumers in New Mexico. Other popular Urb NM products include 2 gram cartridges and 2.7 gram disposables.

Nicholas S. Warrender, CEO of Lifted Made, commented: "Our collaboration with Urb NM has proven that Lifted Made's expertise, honed in the highly competitive hemp-derived cannabinoid industry, can successfully translate into extremely popular marijuana products. We hope to either enter into similar collaborations in other states, or potentially even to enter the marijuana industry directly or via a merger, to quickly expand the Urb brand and diversify our business."

Bobby Hallock, President of Urb NM, commented: "This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team in Farmington, NM, and we are both humbled and honored by this recognition. However, this achievement would not have been possible without the invaluable support and guidance of Lifted Made. The decision to collaborate with Lifted Made was an easy one, given their unwavering commitment to producing high-quality devices, expertly formulated flavors, and exceptional branding and packaging. Nick and his team's efforts have had an immediate impact on the New Mexico market, with Urb cannabis products not only standing out on dispensary shelves but also keeping customers coming back to try every flavor. What excites me most is that New Mexico has only experienced a glimpse of what Nick and Lifted Made have to offer. We look forward to continuing to impress our customers with each new top-tier product we introduce-this is just the beginning."

About LFTD Partners Inc.

Publicly traded LFTD Partners Inc., Jacksonville, FL (OTCQB:LIFD) is the parent corporation of Lifted Made, Kenosha, WI (www.urb.shop), which manufactures and sells hemp-derived and other psychoactive products under its award-winning Urb brand, hemp-free health and wellness gummies under its Mielos brand, and hemp-free energy gummies under its Rebel brand. Lifted Made is the worldwide, exclusive manufacturer and seller of Diamond Supply Co. (www.DiamondSupplyCo.com), and Cali Sweets hemp-derived products, and is the exclusive manufacturer and seller in the USA of hemp-derived products for a subsidiary of a large, publicly traded US marijuana company. LFTD Partners Inc. also owns 4.99% of hemp-derived beverage and products maker Ablis (www.Ablis.shop), and of craft distillers Bendistillery Inc. d/b/a Crater Lake Spirits (www.CraterLakeSpirits.com) and Bend Spirits, Inc., all located in Bend, OR. Please read LIFD's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which fully describe our business and the Risk Factors associated therewith. Stay updated with our company news and product launches by subscribing to our newsletters at www.LFTDPartners.com and at www.urb.shop.

About Urb NM

Urb NM is a Class II Cannabis Manufacturing and Wholesale company located in Farmington, NM. Specializing in the formulation, packaging, sales, and distribution of Lifted Made's Urb Cannabis products, Urb NM serves a wide network of retail dispensaries across New Mexico. Our product lineup includes a diverse selection of flavors in a 2.7g All-in-One Device, a 2.0g Cartridge, and a 1.5g All-in-One Device, designed to meet the varied preferences of consumers. Urb NM's cannabis products are currently available in the majority of dispensaries throughout the state, with new retail partners being added regularly to expand our reach and availability.

Cautionary Notes Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such information includes the operations, financing, growth, performance, products, plans and expectations of LFTD Partners Inc. and Lifted Liquids, Inc. d/b/a Lifted Made and d/b/a Urb Finest Flowers. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause or contribute to these companies' actual operations, financing, growth, performance, products, plans or results of these companies differing materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain other factors, including the risk factors set forth in LFTD Partners Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. None of the statements contained herein have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, and none of the products manufactured or sold by Lifted Made are intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell common stock or any other securities of LFTD Partners Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com