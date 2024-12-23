Anzeige
Montag, 23.12.2024
Die erste börsennotierte Gesellschaft, die auf das gemeinsame Wachstum von Solana, XRP und Dogecoin setzt!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.12.2024 13:10 Uhr
103 Leser
Apollo Art Auctions Celebrates Record-Breaking Pre-Christmas Sales

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Art Auctions delivered a stellar performance with a trio of auctions held on December 14th and 15th, achieving record-breaking sales and surpassing pre-sale estimates in their Fine Ancient Art & Jewellery - The prince collection sale. The auctions had set a bar in the antiquities market.

Apollo Art Auctions Celebrates Record-Breaking Pre-Christmas Sales Snippet

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Highlights from the Fine Ancient Art & Antiquities Sale:

  • Lot 179: A Roman over life-sized head of Septimius Severus sold for £25,000 (incl. BP).
  • Lot 93: A striking Chalcidian helmet comprised of hammered bronze achieved £22,500 (incl. BP).

Exceptional Results from the Fine Ancient Art & Jewellery - Prince Collection Auction:

  • Lot 11: An exceptionally rare faience figurine of a standing mouse achieved £46,250 (estimate: £4,500-£9,000) (incl. BP).
  • Lot 245: Rare Byzantine stone polyhedral dice commanded a remarkable £67,500 (estimate: £4,500-£9,000) (incl. BP).

Notable Sales from the Fine Islamic, Indian & Chinese Art Auction:

  • Lot 156: A Nepalese Licchavi period gilded bronze seated Bodhisattva sold for £32,500 (incl. BP).
  • Lot 15: A moulded pottery tile panel achieved £25,000 (incl. BP).

Apollo Art Auctions continues to offer a spectacular array of antiquities from Egyptian, Roman, Greek, Viking, Medieval, and Western Asiatic cultures, with items spanning from 6000 BC to 1600 AD. The auction house is renowned for its celebrated sales of the Prince Collection.

Looking ahead, Apollo Art Auctions has announced two new sales scheduled for January 25th and 26th, 2025. The catalogues will be available soon via www.apolloauctions.com. All lots will be available for preview at their central London showroom by appointment only from January 20th to 24th, 2025, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Apollo's white-glove team ensures professional handling of all items, including in-house shipping. For inquiries, please contact the team via email at enquiries@apolloauctions.com, or by phone at.


