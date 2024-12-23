Istanbul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2024) - Visit Avesoro at Booth #2741 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

About Avesoro

Avesoro is a West African-focused, privately owned mid-tier gold explorer, developer, and producer, holding a commanding land position of approximately 1,000km² across highly prospective belts in Liberia. We are known for our great technical ability in exploration, deep-underground block caving, and metallurgical processing talents as Avesoro.Our main assets are the New Liberty Gold Mine, Ndablama, Weaju and Leopard Rock in Liberia. The Company also owns 100% exclusive rights to the Gondoja, Cestos projects in Liberia.Avesoro is committed to responsible mining, delivering sustainable value to our employees, stakeholders, and the communities in the countries in which we operate, by being closer to communities, closer to our workers and stakeholders. Everyone can work safely and healthily every day in an environment where everyone actively contributes to this outcome.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

We look forward to seeing you there.

SOURCE: Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC)