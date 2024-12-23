Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2024) - Established gold producer Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (OTCQB: AGLDF) ("Austral" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Casposo Argentina Ltd - Sucursal Argentina (Casposo), a branch of the Company's subsidiary Casposo Argentina Mining Ltd., obtained a US$7 million secured loan from Banco San Juan S.A., located in Argentina.

Casposo plans to use the proceeds to refurbish the Casposo Plant to support the recently announced Binding Memorandum of Understanding with ASX-listed Challenger Gold to process mineralised material from Challenger's Hualilan Project.

Material terms of the Loan:

Amount: US$7.0 million to be disbursed as follows: Within 5 business days of signing: US$1.5 million 60-75 days after signing: US$2.5 million 30-45 days after the prior disbursement: US$1 million 30-45 days after the prior disbursement: US$0.5 million 30-45 days after the prior disbursement: US$1.5 million

Key Precedent Conditions: Each disbursement, except for the initial US$1.5 million, is subject to complying with the allocation of funds as defined in Use of proceeds. The second disbursement is also subject to Casposo Argentina Mining Ltd. contributing US$0.5M to Casposo between November 2024 to February 2025.

Interest Rate: 8% per annum;

Term: 24 months per disbursement, including 6-months grace period (monthly repayments);

Use of proceeds: Capital Expenditures and Working Capital required to refurbish the Casposo Plant;

Collateral: Pledge Guarantee over Casposo's Plant and Mortgage over the farmland where the processing plant is located.

About Austral Gold Limited

Austral is a growing gold and silver mining producer building a portfolio of quality assets in the Americas based on three strategic pillars: production, exploration and equity investments. Austral continues to lay the foundation for its growth strategy by advancing its attractive portfolio of producing and exploration assets.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.australgold.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Release approved by the Company's Chief Executive Officer of Austral Gold, Stabro Kasaneva.

