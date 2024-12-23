Dolphin: Shore Fire Media Client Bonnie Raitt and 42West Client Francis Ford Coppola are Recognized at the Kennedy Center Honors

2024 Honors Gala Also Includes Performances by Shore Fire Clients Dave Matthews, James Taylor, Trombone Shorty and The War And Treaty

Leading marketing and communications firms Shore Fire Media and 42West, subsidiaries of Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), are proud to congratulate longtime Shore Fire client Bonnie Raitt and longtime 42West client Francis Ford Coppola on their recognition from The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts at the 47th annual Kennedy Center Honors, hosted by Queen Latifah at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, Dec. 8. Raitt and Coppola were honored for lifetime artistic achievements alongside the Grateful Dead (Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, the late Phil Lesh and Bobby Weir) and Arturo Sandoval - as well as the historic Apollo Theater in Harlem, which received special recognition as an American institution. Shore Fire clients Dave Matthews, James Taylor, Trombone Shorty and The War And Treaty also participated in the ceremony, performing in tribute to the various honorees. CBS broadcast the 47th Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday, Dec. 22.

47th Kennedy Center Honors Official Class Photo (Photo by Michele Crowe/CBS)

Matthews performed in honor of both Raitt and the Grateful Dead, opening the show alongside Emmylou Harris with a cover of John Prine's "Angel from Montgomery" - which Raitt recorded in 1974, and has famously covered and often performed as a duet with the late Americana icon - as well as in the finale featuring Buddy Holly's "Not Fade Away" with Maggie Rogers and Derek Trucks in honor of the Grateful Dead, which the legendary band has used as a show closer frequently over the years. Taylor performed Raitt's "Nick of Time" in her honor alongside Sheryl Crow, Jackson Browne and Arnold McCuller - and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Brandi Carlile, Keb' Mo' and Susan Tedeschi were also among those who paid tribute to Raitt. Trombone Shorty performed as part of an all-star band in tribute to Sandoval, and The War And Treaty sang a medley of classic songs by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell to celebrate The Apollo and its storied history. Two days before the ceremony, on Dec. 6, Shore Fire client Amythyst Kiah performed as part of an Icons: Legacy songwriter showcase curated by Raitt at the Kennedy Center's Millennium Stage as well.

47th Kennedy Center Honoree Bonnie Raitt (Photo by Scott Suchman)

Luminaries such as George Lucas, Martin Scorsese, Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino and Laurence Fishburne took the stage in tribute to Coppola, as did singer-songwriter Grace VanderWaal - a star in his latest film, "Megalopolis" - and three members of the prolific filmmaker's accomplished family: his granddaughter, award-winning director Gia Coppola ("The Last Showgirl"); his sister Talia Shire (Oscar nominee and star of "The Godfather" trilogy and "Rocky" franchise); and his nephew, acclaimed actor Jason Schwartzman ("Between the Temples"). The ceremony was attended by seven other members of the family as well, including Oscar-winning director Sofia Coppola ("Lost in Translation") and her husband Thomas Mars of the French indie pop band Phoenix, award-winning filmmaker Roman Coppola (Oscar nominee, "Moonrise Kingdom") and his daughter Pascale Coppola, fashion designer and Schwartzman's wife Brady Cunningham with their daughter Marlowe Schwartzman, and critically lauded visual artist Honor Titus, who is Gia Coppola's husband.

Thomas Mars, Sofia Coppola, Roman Coppola, Pascale Coppola, Jason Schwartzman, 47th Annual Kennedy Center Honoree Francis Ford Coppola, Brady Cunningham, Talia Shire, Marlowe Schwartzman, Gia Coppola and Honor Titus (Photo by Sarah Coulter/CBS)

ABOUT BONNIE RAITT

Bonnie Raitt is a singer, songwriter and guitarist whose unique style blends blues, R&B, rock and pop. After 20 years as a cult favorite, she broke through to the top in the early '90s with her GRAMMY award-winning albums, "Nick of Time" and "Luck of the Draw," which featured hits "Something To Talk About" and "I Can't Make You Love Me," among others. The 13-time GRAMMY winner was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000, and Rolling Stone named the slide guitar ace one of the "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time" and one of the "100 Greatest Singers of All Time."

ABOUT FRANCIS FORD COPPOLA

Francis Ford Coppola is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers of our time: a six-time Academy Award-winning director, writer and producer of such films as "Patton," "The Godfather" trilogy, "American Graffiti," "The Conversation," "Apocalypse Now," "The Outsiders" and "Bram Stoker's Dracula." As the co-founder of American Zoetrope with George Lucas, he initiated and nourished the careers of talents such as Carroll Ballard, John Milius, Sofia Coppola and actors Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, James Caan, Harrison Ford, Richard Dreyfus, Diane Keaton, Robert Duvall, Matt Dillon and Diane Lane. As a writer, director, producer and technological pioneer, Coppola has created a body of work that has helped shape contemporary American cinema. Coppola's latest film "Megalopolis" is a Roman epic set in modern times with an all-star cast including Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne and Aubrey Plaza. The film premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival earlier this year and was released theatrically and in IMAX globally on Sept. 27, 2024.

