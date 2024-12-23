Anzeige
23.12.2024
Enov8 Launches Live APM - Marrying Strategy With Delivery

Live APM Unifies Application Portfolio Management with IT Delivery to Drive Visibility, Optimization, and Acceleration

SYDNEY, AU / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2024 / Enov8, a leader in Environment, Release & Data Management solutions, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation: Live APM. This groundbreaking platform redefines the Application Portfolio Management (APM) landscape by bridging high-level strategy with operational delivery, empowering enterprises to achieve unmatched efficiency and alignment.

Connecting Strategy to Delivery: Live APM integrates APM with operational capabilities like Test Data Management, IT Environment Management, and Enterprise Release Management, ensuring enterprises have a seamless pipeline from visibility to acceleration.

  • Test Data Management: Secure, profile, mask, and provision test data to ensure compliance and quality in non-production environments.

  • IT & Test Environment Management: Streamline environment planning, allocation, and governance, reducing downtime and improving efficiency across the SDLC.

  • Enterprise Release Management: Orchestrate release lifecycles with better visibility, coordination, and automation for faster, more reliable delivery.

  • Application Portfolio Management: Align IT investments with business goals by managing application lifecycles, costs, and risks while driving platform rationalization.

A Game-Changer for Enterprises

Enov8's Live APM is tailored to address the complexities of modern IT landscapes, where enterprises struggle to balance strategic planning with day-to-day operational execution. By marrying APM with delivery, organizations gain:

  • End-to-End Visibility: Understand platform landscapes and key delivery objectives.

  • Operational Optimization: Streamlined SDLC processes, reduced IT waste, and improved efficiency.

  • Resilience and Governance: Better oversight for delivery and operational resilience (e.g., Disaster Recovery and Site Reliability Engineering).

Enov8 CEO Niall Crawford commented:

"The launch of Live APM marks a pivotal step forward for enterprises managing increasingly complex IT portfolios. We're bringing together strategy and execution, empowering organizations to optimize their applications, reduce delivery costs, and drive faster, more reliable outcomes."

Available Now

Live APM is available immediately for organizations seeking to modernize their APM processes and streamline IT delivery. Enov8 invites enterprises to explore this transformative capability and discover how Live APM can unlock their strategic potential.

About Enov8

Enov8 is a leader in IT & Test Environment Management, Release Management, and Test Data Management solutions. With a focus on innovation, Enov8 empowers organizations to optimize IT operations, reduce costs, and accelerate delivery. For more information, visit enov8.com.

Contact Information

Enquiries at Enov8
enquiries@enov8.com

SOURCE: Enov8



