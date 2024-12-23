Sales Talent Inc. Was Ranked as the #1 Recruiting Firm Globally in Both the Recruitment and Staffing Categories by the Review Website G2!

For the 5th straight quarter G2 named Sales Talent a Market Leader in both the Recruitment and Staffing categories.

Sales Talent, Inc. , a leading software and manufacturing/industrial B2B sales and marketing recruiting firm, announced today that it had won G2's highest awards: Market Leader in both the Recruitment Agencies and Staffing Agencies categories.

"We are honored to win G2's highest award - Market Leader - for both the recruiting and staffing agency categories. Being rated the #1 recruiting firm worldwide on G2 for customer satisfaction is extremely gratifying. We are committed to continuing this level of excellence with every client for whom Sales Talent has the privilege to work," said Chris Carlson, President of Sales Talent Inc.

G2 is the leading provider of business software and services reviews and leverages its community's knowledge to help others make the right software and service decisions for their business.

About Sales Talent

Sales Talent, Inc. is a contingent and retained Go to Market recruiting firm (sales, customer success & marketing) for startup SaaS and Manufacturing/Industrial B2B companies.

Sales roles we recruit for: SDR, BDR, AE, Major Accounts, Enterprise AE, Customer Success, Pre Sales, Sales Operations, Sales Manager, Director of Sales, VP of Sales, CRO, and CSO.

Marketing roles we recruit for: Product Marketing, Digital Demand Manager, Solutions Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing, Marketing Manager, Brand Marketing, Director of Marketing, VP of Marketing, and CMO.

