The Organizing Committee of the World Intelligence Manufacturing Conference: 2024 World Intelligent Manufacturing Conference Opens in Nanjing

The 2024 World Intelligent Manufacturing Conference opened on December 20 in Nanjing, Capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, under the theme "Accelerating the Creation of an Upgraded Version of Intelligent Manufacturing and Developing New Quality Productive Forces in Line with Local Conditions." The conference features a comprehensive program including a theme conference, major signing events, special activities, thematic forums, and market-oriented exhibitions, showcasing future trends in intelligent manufacturing and fostering a global platform for exchange and cooperation.

At the theme conference, the "Top Ten Scientific and Technological Advances in World and Chinese Intelligent Manufacturing in 2024" were unveiled, highlighting cutting-edge achievements in the field. Other notable advancements, such as "New Trends and Results in International and Domestic Intelligent Manufacturing Development" and the "Innovative Achievements of the Fourth Intelligent Manufacturing Innovation Competition," were also prominently showcased.

Global experts and industry leaders delivered keynote speeches addressing critical topics such as the digital and intelligent transformation of manufacturing, artificial intelligence-driven innovation, and the integration of robotics with intelligent solutions. Speakers included Zhou Ji, Honorary Chairman of the International Intelligent Manufacturing Alliance and Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and Frank Stührenberg, CEO of Phoenix Contact. They explored how new technologies, business models, and industrial formats are driving a new wave of industrialization.

The market-oriented exhibition, held concurrently with the conference, spanned approximately 42,000 square meters and attracted 263 enterprises from nearly 10 countries and regions, including 51 Fortune Global 500 companies and other leading industry players. For the first time, the exhibition featured centralized displays of humanoid robot products, incorporated elements of the low-altitude economy and commercial aerospace, and introduced an expansive outdoor demonstration area.

During the event, numerous industry-leading products were showcased, while 11 targeted activities such as financial roadshows, new product launches, technical exchanges, and industry-education collaboration events facilitated upstream and downstream industrial cooperation, fostering opportunities for supply and demand alignment and win-win partnerships.

This year's conference continues to cement its position as a premier international platform for intelligent manufacturing, driving innovation, collaboration, and growth in the global industrial sector.

SOURCE: The Organizing Committee of the World Intelligence Manufacturing Conference

