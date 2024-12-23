Anzeige
Montag, 23.12.2024
Die erste börsennotierte Gesellschaft, die auf das gemeinsame Wachstum von Solana, XRP und Dogecoin setzt!
ACCESSWIRE
23.12.2024 15:02 Uhr
Honeycomb Clinic Positions for Public Offering

Finanznachrichten News

Medical Co-working space challenges broken healthcare system.

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2024 / Honeycomb Clinic, the innovative brainchild of Dr. Tisha Rowe, proudly announces it's 1st Community Round inviting the public to invest in a better healthcare system. This pioneering venture aims to revolutionize healthcare delivery by improving access to services for underserved patients and empowering physicians to practice medicine in a supportive, collaborative environment.

"Our mission is to transform healthcare by blending innovative practice models with a deep commitment to community well-being," said Dr. Rowe, Founder and CEO of Honeycomb Clinic. "This space represents a bridge between access to quality care and equitable opportunities for physicians, especially those who may face barriers to practicing independently."

About Honeycomb Clinic Honeycomb Clinic offers a revolutionary approach to healthcare by providing a co-working environment where physicians can operate collaboratively while reducing the cost and administrative burdens typically associated with running a private practice. The clinic's design features include an active waiting area with workout options for patients, a community kitchen, and a doctors' lounge-each element thoughtfully created to enhance both the patient and physician experience.

Key Milestones:

Secured the clinic's location in Houston's Third Ward.

Grand opening with a community-focused event celebrating accessible healthcare.

Partnered with Quest Diagnostics to expand diagnostic services.

Awarded a competitive grant to support ongoing innovation and growth.

Notable Achievements: Honeycomb Clinic has garnered recognition and formed strategic partnerships with Harris County, the University of Houston, and Quest Diagnostics. The clinic's innovative model has led to a doubling of patient volume between 2022 and 2023, with a projected 25% increase in 2025. Dr. Rowe's efforts were honored with a congressional award from Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee for outstanding community impact.

Addressing the Medical Real Estate Market Honeycomb Clinic also sets its sights on disrupting the $1.3 trillion medical real estate market by targeting physicians in private practice. By providing co-working space and operational support, the clinic enables doctors to focus on what matters most-patient care.

Join the Movement Honeycomb Clinic is more than a healthcare facility; it's a movement to redefine how healthcare is practiced and accessed. To learn more or become part of this transformative journey, visit https://wefunder.com/honeycombclinic/

About Dr. Tisha Rowe Dr. Tisha Rowe is a trailblazing physician, entrepreneur, and healthcare advocate dedicated to reducing health disparities and empowering communities. Her vision for Honeycomb Clinic stems from a deep belief in creating a healthcare ecosystem that serves both patients and providers equitably.

Contact Information

Jimmy Vuong
Media Relations
admin@thehoneycombclinic.com
3463309906

.

SOURCE: Honeycomb Clinic



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
