Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2024) - Primary Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: HDRO) (the "Company" or "Primary") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 1,875,000 units of the Company ("FT Units") at a price of $0.40 per FT Unit to raise proceeds of $750,000.

Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "FT Share") issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one half of a common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") each of which is exercisable to acquire one common share for 18 months following closing at an exercise price of $0.55.

Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) on the Company's properties. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a statutory four month hold period expiring on April 21, 2025.

About Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Primary Hydrogen Corp. is a natural hydrogen exploration company with an extensive portfolio of properties covering over 210 square kilometres across Canada including the Blakelock and Hopkins projects in Ontario, the Mary's Harbour project in Labrador, the Point Rosie project in Newfoundland, and the Crooked Amphibolite, Coquihalla, and Cogburn projects in BC. The Company also holds the Arthur Lake copper project in British Columbia.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this news release. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, inherent risks associated with the mining industry and the results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties, stock market volatility and capital market fluctuations, general market and industry conditions, as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion & analysis. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

