Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Die erste börsennotierte Gesellschaft, die auf das gemeinsame Wachstum von Solana, XRP und Dogecoin setzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 899676 | ISIN: CA3039011026 | Ticker-Symbol: FFX
Stuttgart
23.12.24
16:05 Uhr
1.330,00 Euro
+12,00
+0,91 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.336,001.344,0016:36
1.332,001.340,0016:36
PR Newswire
23.12.2024 15:06 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fairfax Closes Transaction to Acquire Controlling Ownership of Peak Achievement Athletics

Finanznachrichten News

Fairfax to continue long-term growth focus with Peak's portfolio, including industry-leading Bauer Hockey brand

EXETER, N.H., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peak Achievement Athletics, Inc. ("Peak") announced today that certain affiliates of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (collectively, "Fairfax") (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) closed a transaction to acquire all the outstanding equity interests in Peak from Sagard Holdings Inc. ("Sagard") and other minority shareholders.

On September 30, 2024, Peak announced Fairfax's plans to acquire ownership of Peak and its stable of brands, including Bauer Hockey, Cascade Lacrosse and Maverik Lacrosse, and today's closing completes the process.

"This is a generational milestone in our company's storied history. We're deepening our heritage that began in Kitchener, Ontario, in 1927, continuing with ownership who fully understands and values hockey's connections to Canadian culture and community. For our retail customers and other partners, this is positive milestone that will enable us to continue to grow and invest together into the games that we love," said Ed Kinnaly, Chief Executive Officer of Peak. "I want to thank Fairfax for their continued commitment to our employees, our retailers and affiliated business partners. As much, I want to thank Sagard for their guidance and partnership over the last seven years that contributed to our strong position today."

In 2017, Fairfax purchased Peak and its portfolio of global brands, including BAUER, CASCADE and MAVERIK. Bauer Hockey is the leading hockey equipment and apparel manufacturer in the world and the No. 1 brand in the game. Cascade Lacrosse and Maverik Lacrosse combine to be the leader in lacrosse head protection and equipment.

Media Contact
Media@Bauer.com
603-430-2111

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fairfax-closes-transaction-to-acquire-controlling-ownership-of-peak-achievement-athletics-302337978.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.