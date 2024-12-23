Anzeige
WKN: A3EJG1 | ISIN: GB00BN455J50 | Ticker-Symbol: P8W0
Frankfurt
23.12.24
08:14 Uhr
3,760 Euro
-0,020
-0,53 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 23

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

LEI: 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 20 December 2024 was 364.77p (cum income) Ex-dividend.

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

23 December 2024


© 2024 PR Newswire
