Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Die erste börsennotierte Gesellschaft, die auf das gemeinsame Wachstum von Solana, XRP und Dogecoin setzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D39E | ISIN: US8781553081 | Ticker-Symbol: T9CA
Tradegate
19.12.24
17:51 Uhr
14,000 Euro
-0,400
-2,78 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TEAM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEAM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,80015,40016:39
13,90014,70015:35
ACCESSWIRE
23.12.2024 15:26 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Electronic Team, Inc.: HelpWire Expands Remote Support With Unattended Access Feature

Finanznachrichten News

Electronic Team, Inc. has announced a new Unattended Remote Access feature for HelpWire, its advanced remote desktop solution, enabling seamless remote workstation access without requiring the end user to be present.

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2024 / HelpWire has launched an unattended remote access feature, expanding its remote support capabilities. This new functionality enables operators to connect to and control a remote computer or device without requiring the client's presence.

Once initial permission is granted, operators can log in at any time, even when the remote device is idle or logged out. This provides HelpWire users with uninterrupted access and the flexibility to restart connections whenever necessary.

Here are some of the key advantages that unattended access brings to HelpWire users:

  • Enables full remote work by connecting to office or home computers remotely

  • Facilitates seamless remote server administration

  • Allows operators to assist even when the client's computer is unattended

Key Features Available for Unattended Remote Access:

  • Remote Control and Support: Direct, real-time access to client computers and workstations using unique, auto-generated links.

  • File Exchange: Convenient file transfers via direct copy-paste in the HelpWire remote control window.

  • Multi-User Chat: Real-time team collaboration, enabling multiple operators to assist the same client seamlessly.

  • Client Management: A suite of client management tools, including session histories and detailed client lists, for streamlined support.

  • Team Management: Flexible team settings, allowing for quick adjustments to member roles and access.

  • Enhanced Security: Advanced AES-256 encryption, permission-based access, and HTTPS/WSS protocols ensure secure data transfers, with sessions hosted in secure data centers.

Unattended access is currently available for Windows users. Support for macOS is in the final testing phase and will be available soon.

For more information or to experience HelpWire firsthand, visit helpwire.app

Contact Information

Bohdan Mantula
Marketing Manager
bohdan.mantula@electronic.us

.

SOURCE: Electronic Team, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.