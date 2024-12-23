Electronic Team, Inc.: HelpWire Expands Remote Support With Unattended Access Feature

Electronic Team, Inc. has announced a new Unattended Remote Access feature for HelpWire, its advanced remote desktop solution, enabling seamless remote workstation access without requiring the end user to be present.

HelpWire has launched an unattended remote access feature, expanding its remote support capabilities. This new functionality enables operators to connect to and control a remote computer or device without requiring the client's presence.

Once initial permission is granted, operators can log in at any time, even when the remote device is idle or logged out. This provides HelpWire users with uninterrupted access and the flexibility to restart connections whenever necessary.

Here are some of the key advantages that unattended access brings to HelpWire users:

Enables full remote work by connecting to office or home computers remotely

Facilitates seamless remote server administration

Allows operators to assist even when the client's computer is unattended

Key Features Available for Unattended Remote Access:

Remote Control and Support: Direct, real-time access to client computers and workstations using unique, auto-generated links.

File Exchange: Convenient file transfers via direct copy-paste in the HelpWire remote control window.

Multi-User Chat: Real-time team collaboration, enabling multiple operators to assist the same client seamlessly.

Client Management: A suite of client management tools, including session histories and detailed client lists, for streamlined support.

Team Management: Flexible team settings, allowing for quick adjustments to member roles and access.

Enhanced Security: Advanced AES-256 encryption, permission-based access, and HTTPS/WSS protocols ensure secure data transfers, with sessions hosted in secure data centers.

Unattended access is currently available for Windows users. Support for macOS is in the final testing phase and will be available soon.

For more information or to experience HelpWire firsthand, visit helpwire.app

Contact Information

SOURCE: Electronic Team, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com