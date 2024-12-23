Ami Lab Ltd.: Amnis Finance Strengthens Position as Leading LSD Protocol on Aptos with 390M in Total Value Locked

Amnis Finance has grown to become the #1 LSD protocol on Aptos ecosystem through innovative technology and business models. The protocol is set to introduce its governance token, AMI, to empower the community for future growth and decentralization.

Launched in October 2023, Amnis Finance has emerged as the #1 LSD protocol by TVL on Aptos, achieving impressive YoY growth of 1,882.1%. It manages $390 million in APT (source Defillama) , accounting for nearly 30% of the ecosystem's total TVL, with more than 360,000 stakers. With an impressive 8.56% APR - the highest among LSD projects in the Aptos ecosystem and surpassing some LSD projects on Ethereum and Solana - Amnis Finance has garnered significant attention. In October alone, unique active wallets experienced a remarkable 770% increase, soaring from 15,300 to 134,200.

Serving a vibrant community of more than 180,000 users across all channels, Amnis Finance plays an important role in ensuring capital efficiency within the Aptos ecosystem by establishing collaborations with more than 50 partners and providing $50M liquidity on DEXs for farming and trading. With these impressive achievements and its key role in driving the growth momentum of the Aptos ecosystem, Amnis Finance secured a $2M investment from prominent VCs, led by Borderless Capital and OKX Ventures, alongside with Aptos Lab, Arkgrow VC, Ambush Capital, Gate Venture, Sky Vision Capital, Old Fashion Research, Chorus One Venture, Re7, and Flowdesk.

Alongside its impressive growth, Amnis Finance has prioritized security to safeguard users' and investors' funds. It has implemented stringent audits from top security firms, OtterSec and MoveBit, along with advanced security mechanisms from the outset to protect user assets and ensure smooth protocol operations. As a result, Amnis Finance has positioned itself as the go-to platform for investment security and sustainability.

Amnis DAO Governance and the AMI Token

To drive the continued growth and evolution of the protocol, Amnis Finance is transitioning governance to its most vital stakeholders - its robust community and dedicated contributors. Through the establishment of a DAO governance framework, Amnis Finance ensures both the upgradability and stability of the protocol while embracing a fully decentralized infrastructure.

The Amnis DAO will oversee the protocol's suite of liquid staking solutions, taking charge of critical decisions such as setting key parameters and implementing protocol upgrades. Governance will be entrusted to AMI token holders, who will have the authority to vote on essential matters, including risk management policies, fiscal strategies, platform enhancements, and more.

The Coming Airdrop and AMI token TGE.

Amnis Finance is preparing for the launch of AMI token, scheduled for early Q1 2025 on prominent CEXs. As a core contributor of Aptos, backed by leading venture capital firms and fueled by waves of positive development within the Aptos ecosystem, Amnis Finance is poised to attract significant attention with its TGE.

For APT holders, Amnis Finance offers a premier staking experience with up to 8.56% APR, the highest among staking protocols on Aptos. Beyond earning sustainable yields, stakers can unlock additional rewards through the Retroactive campaign and Lucky Wheel, providing exciting opportunities to receive more AMI token airdrops in the near future.

The AMI launch is projected to not only boost stakers' earnings but also drive substantial growth in TVL within the Aptos ecosystem, solidifying Amnis Finance's position as a cornerstone of decentralized finance. With its blend of robust security, high returns, and community-focused initiatives, Amnis Finance presents an enticing opportunity for both existing and new users aiming to maximize their staking rewards.

About Amnis Finance

Amnis Finance is a pioneering liquidity-staking derivatives platform on Aptos. As a foundational component of the Aptos ecosystem, Amnis Finance introduces a secure, user-friendly, and innovative liquid staking protocol that empowers users to maximize returns on their APT tokens while unlocking their liquidity.

Amnis Finance's mission is to build a foundational pillar in the Aptos Ecosystem to drive credit expansion through APT staking. Amnis Finance also leverages the liquid staking of Aptos (APT) more effectively by combining amAPT and stAPT into the ever-growing protocol and technical design.

