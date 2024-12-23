Huaneng Group has begun phase two of its Jintan Salt Cavern CAES project in China. It is set to become the world's largest compressed air energy storage facility with groundbreaking advancements in power output and efficiency. From ESS News China's Huaneng Group has launched the second phase of its Jintan Salt Cavern Compressed Air Energy Storage (CAES) project in Changzhou, Jiangsu province, in a new milestone for the global energy storage sector. Once completed, the project will hold the title of the world's largest compressed air energy storage facility, integrating groundbreaking advancements ...

