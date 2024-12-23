Anzeige
Montag, 23.12.2024
Die erste börsennotierte Gesellschaft, die auf das gemeinsame Wachstum von Solana, XRP und Dogecoin setzt!
ACCESSWIRE
23.12.2024 16:02 Uhr
99 Leser
Oklahoma City Community College: Transformation Through Education

Finanznachrichten News

By providing quality education within a supportive, flexible environment, Oklahoma City Community College is helping generations of students create pathways to success.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2024 / At the heart of every community college is the community it serves. At Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC), that community is diverse-some members are first-generation Americans or come from impoverished backgrounds; some are fresh out of high school while others are in their 70s. Whatever their journey, OCCC aims to provide each student with an accessible, quality education that prepares them for successful careers.

"I understand the plight and path of the students we serve at OCCC," says Mautra Staley Jones, Ed.D., president. "It's my duty to make sure our mission of student success and community enrichment is carried forward."

Choose Your Own Success

Dr. Jones understands the transformative power of education: It changed her life. She grew up in challenging circumstances but was inspired by the possibilities that education afforded. Her desire to learn and grow, underpinned by her optimistic spirit, propelled her through honors classes into the upper echelons of education, where she obtained a bachelor's in journalism from The University of Oklahoma, a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix, and a Doctor of Education from Vanderbilt University's Peabody College of Education and Human Development. She hopes that her leadership can help students achieve their goals as she did.

For students at the start of their OCCC journey, the college's personalized educational experience offers a unique path with programs tailored to meet students' diverse needs and aspirations. Whether English as a second language, high school equivalency courses, ACT preparation, or an array of micro-credentials, the programs at OCCC meet students where they are within a Flexible learning environment of hybrid or fully online courses. And because no journey is without challenges, the college offers resources for mental health issues and financial instability as well as on-site mentors, a food pantry, a clothing closet, and more.

While support at OCCC is guaranteed, so, too, is excellence. To nurture students' success, the college equips them with the skills and knowledge demanded by today's employers. "Our programs are designed to be forward-thinking, incorporating the latest industry trends and technological advancements," Dr. Jones says. OCCC has been designated a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense through the 2027 academic year by the U.S. National Security Agency, and its digital cinema production program-within the renowned Gray Frederickson Digital Cinema Department- ranks highly in the top film schools in the U.S. and Canada. OCCC's nursing program, complete with state-of-the-art simulation labs, ranks highly within the region, and its associate degree in psychology is among the best in the country.

OCCC's partnership with the Mexican Consulate provides exciting learning opportunities for the community's Latino population. And for those looking to advance their careers through upskilling, OCCC is the state's largest micro-credential provider, helping thousands of individuals gain specialized skills to enhance employability and career advancement.

"There's something for everyone here," says Dr. Jones. "When you step through our doors, you can see yourself reaching the finish line because we have the tools and resources to support you."

Contact Information

Sarah Barrow
405-682-1611

.

SOURCE: Oklahoma City Community College



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
