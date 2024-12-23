NRG Energy: 6 Numbers That Defined Our Year of Giving

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2024 / NRG Energy

Originally published on NRG Energy Insights

With a year filled with purpose and passion, NRG's efforts to make a positive difference reached new heights. Since it's impossible to share every story, we focused on six unique acts of giving to sum up this year. These remarkable moments not only highlight our commitment to supporting communities and driving change, but also reflect our mission and the dedication of our team. From packing meals, to fighting hunger, to impactful donations, each act captures the essence of NRG's mission to empower positive change. Here's a closer look at some of the milestones we hit this year together.

This year we launched the Impact Awards and 15 employees were honored for their meaningful contributions to our corporate culture and the communities we serve. These individuals exemplify the spirit of dedication and service that drives NRG forward, from innovative projects within the company to selfless community initiatives. This recognition celebrates their efforts and sets the standard for how we can continue to make a lasting positive impact. Learn more about our inaugural Impact Awards and the individuals who took part in driving positive change.

This year, NRG celebrated 20 years of participating in the Texas MS 150, coinciding with the event's 40th anniversary. Over the past two decades, NRG has collectively raised over $2.3 million to help fund research, treatment, and support for those affected by multiple sclerosis. Our team of 45 cyclists exceeded its 2024 fundraising goal, raising over $70K. This two-decade journey reflects NRG's dedication to supporting health initiatives that make a real difference in the lives of people across our community. Read more about our participation in the Texas MS 150.

During Earth Month, NRG employees came together and hosted 27 volunteer events in 15 cities. With over 370 volunteers contributing nearly one thousand hours of service, this represents a 96% increase in participation from 2023. Whether remote, in-office, or field-based, employees engaged in environmental initiatives that helped foster stronger communities and a greener planet. This impressive turnout highlights our shared commitment to environmental stewardship and the collective impact we can achieve. Discover more about our volunteer initiatives during Earth Month and the impact we made.

Since the scholarship's inception in 2022, NRG has invested $300K to support students from Prairie View A&M University and Texas Southern University, empowering the next generation of leaders. This program is more than just providing financial assistance to deserving scholars; it's about investing and creating opportunities for underrepresented students. NRG's continued support of HBCU reflects its mission to promote equity, inclusion, and belief in education as a powerful tool for positive change. Read more about our NRG HBCU Excellence Scholarship Program.

During our 17th annual positiveNRG Impact Week, employees across the United States and Canada packed over one million meals for individuals facing hunger. With help from Vivint Gives Back, packing nearly 300K of these meals, this effort showcased the collective power of teamwork and highlighted NRG's commitment to making a tangible impact and addressing critical needs in the communities where we live and work. Learn more about how we made a million meals matter during our positive NRG Impact Week.

After Hurricane Beryl made landfall in Texas, NRG pledged $2 million to assist families in the Houston and surrounding areas to support recovery efforts. This pledge included $1.3 million in customer assistance, $500K in cash and in-kind donations to various charitable organizations, and $250K to the Hurricane Beryl Recovery Fund. Through these contributions, NRG reaffirmed our dedication to stand with and support those we serve in the most critical moments. Read the full story about our impactful efforts post Hurricane Beryl.

As we wrap our 2024 season, we're proud to celebrate our amazing employees, whose hard work and dedication earned us significant recognition this year. We were named one of TIME's World's Best Companies of 2024, and one of Forbes Best Employers for Diversity in 2023 and 2024. We also received the AMA Houston Crystal Award for Corporate Citizenship and we were honored with the Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce Rising Star BRG Award. These achievements are a direct reflection of the commitment and impact our incredible team has in shaping the culture at NRG.

