Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2024) - Cerilon is pleased to announce that the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality (NDDEQ) has issued a North Dakota Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NDPDES) Permit for Cerilon GTL North Dakota. This is the final major permit required for the project.

"We've designed the project with a focus on minimizing impacts on both the community and the environment and have worked hard to meet the State's high expectations. Receiving this final major permit means we've successfully delivered on a project design that meets or exceeds these expectations," said Ron Opperman, CEO of Cerilon GTL. "In addition to producing valuable products, the project will also contribute to energy security in North Dakota by reducing reliance on energy imports."

The NDPDES program was developed to comply with the Federal Clean Water Act and is the program through which the NDDEQ regulates discharges of pollutants from point sources into the state's water bodies. Any facility - or point source - that discharges wastewater must have a permit to comply with State and Federal regulations. Cerilon GTL North Dakota is designed to treat any water used in the GTL process to be of the same or better quality than the river water and, since the process generates water, the facility is returning approximately the same amount to the river as is used.

"Water is an important part of energy production processes, and we take its management very seriously," said Rochelle Harding, Director of Sustainability and Engagement. "The facility is designed to essentially have no impact on water quality or quantity, which reflects our company's belief in the importance of environmental stewardship."

Cerilon GTL North Dakota at the forefront of driving the energy transition and enhancing energy security

Cerilon has proposed an innovative gas-to-liquids (GTL) facility to transform natural gas into unique, high-performance synthetic products. These products include industry-leading Group III+ base oils, ultra-low sulphur diesel, and naphtha. The site, near Williston, North Dakota, was selected for several reasons, including its proximity to abundant natural gas supplies, access to road and rail transportation, proximity to suitable geology for carbon sequestration, and existing local infrastructure. It also has access to sufficient electrical power for startup and interconnection to the power grid which will enable it to produce and supply excess electricity to the state once the plant is fully operational.

Cerilon GTL North Dakota will be the first large-scale, natural gas-fed GTL facility in North America. It will also feature carbon capture and sequestration, making this nominally 24,000 barrel-per-day facility the first of its kind in the world and the lowest carbon footprint GTL facility.

Cerilon is an international, privately held corporation, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company is focused on developing and offering a portfolio of energy transition, chemical and professional services companies. An unwavering sustainability focus, long-term partnerships, strategic agility and the ability to rapidly integrate technological advancements enhance project replicability, speed-to-market and return on investment. Cerilon is well-positioned to provide energy transition solutions and expertise that can help create a better future.

