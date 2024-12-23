Anzeige
PR Newswire
23.12.2024 16:06 Uhr
Medit Launches a Mobile App, MEDIT M, to Revolutionize Digital Dental Workflows

Finanznachrichten News

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medit has launched a mobile app, MEDIT M, available to users starting December 18, 2024.

MEDIT M

This much-anticipated release addresses key features requested by dental professionals and aims to improve collaboration and efficiency between clinics and labs.

Key Features

  • Real-Time Notifications: Stay updated on new orders, status changes, and partnership requests.
  • Mobile Case Management: Access patient details and 3D scan data anytime, anywhere.
  • Easy Communication: Chat with partners to discuss case specifics, schedules, and scan quality.

Revolutionizing Dental Workflows with MEDIT M

MEDIT M simplifies digital dentistry by enabling real-time collaboration and seamless workflows for dental professionals. With its user-friendly interface, the app is designed to meet the specific needs of the industry.

It enhances workflow efficiency and convenience by providing instant notifications and chat features for fast, effective communication. Fully integrated with Medit Link, the app offers mobile access to patient and case data.

Users can quickly view 3D scan data, which helps reduce errors and improve outcomes. Additionally, the app streamlines workflows, saving time by eliminating unnecessary steps and boosting overall productivity.

Availability and Support

MEDIT M will be available for download from the Google Play Store and App Store. To assist users, comprehensive guides and onboarding materials are available through the official Medit website.

About Medit
Medit is a leading provider of digital dentistry solutions, committed to advancing the field with innovative technologies and customer support. Through continuous innovation, Medit helps dental professionals achieve exceptional results while driving the industry forward.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581750/MEDIT_M.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1798058/Logo_MEDIT_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/medit-launches-a-mobile-app-medit-m-to-revolutionize-digital-dental-workflows-302338225.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
