Grey Bull Rescue and Hostage Aid Worldwide Join Forces to Bring Austin Tice and Other Missing Westerners held in Syria to Safety

In an extraordinary show of collaboration, Grey Bull Rescue and Hostage Aid Worldwide, two globally recognized nonprofits renowned for their high-profile hostage rescue operations, are joining forces to locate and secure the safe return of American citizen and former United States Marine Austin Tice in addition to other prisoners held in secret by the brutal Assad regime in Syria.

Grey Bull Rescue and Hostage Aid Worldwide are on the ground in Damascus, Syria, and operating throughout the region working aggressively to trace and determine the whereabouts of Tice who was arrested and held in secret by the Assad regime in August 2012. Both teams have partnered together after dedicating years to many of these shared cases, including Tice's, working tirelessly to rescue the hostages as well as their families. Recently, the U.S. Department of State stated there are no U.S. government resources able to work in Damascus leaving the two non-profits as the only viable resource in the country for Austin and many others.

Syria's complex and changing political landscape and security challenges have made it nearly impossible for traditional government-led efforts to intervene in Syria. In this void, Grey Bull Rescue and Hostage Aid Worldwide have stepped in, working where others, including the U.S. government, cannot. For years, both organizations have maintained an active presence in Syria and throughout the Middle East, navigating the volatile environment to advocate for the safe return of individuals held captive, particularly Westerners like Tice, who were unlawfully detained by the brutal Assad regime. By navigating these challenges, on the ground and around the world, Grey Bull Rescue and Hostage Aid Worldwide provide vital support for those who might otherwise be forgotten, lost, or killed where the U.S. government cannot operate or doesn't have a presence.

"Our mission in Syria isn't just about one person per se, it's about everyone who is suffering and being held, but who cannot be found. The tragic reality is that in places like Syria, where U.S. government action is restricted, NGO's and nonprofits like Grey Bull and HAW often become the best or only solution," said Bryan Stern, Chairman and Founder of Grey Bull Rescue. "Partnering with Hostage Aid Worldwide strengthens our ability to pursue these missing Americans from different angles enhancing our capability and increasing the likelihood of a successful outcome for the hostages and their families. Our end state is identical, but our approaches are different, yet complimentary. We each have the same goal - To find Austin and bring him home to his family. I am proud to work side by side, on the ground in Syria with Nizar who has been a lifeline for the Tice family. I have never met a more passionate and dedicated professional in the hostage space as Nizar, himself a former hostage."

"Our organizations are aligned in purpose and action but differ in methodology. Where Grey Bull Rescue is more operationally focused, we are data and analytically driven. In cases like Austin Tice, a full spectrum holistic approach is needed to find him, recover or rescue him, and bring him home. The brutality and secrecy of the Assad regime left more questions than answers regarding those held, missing, or killed. It's a privilege to work shoulder-to-shoulder with Grey Bull Rescue on the streets of Syria where many, including the government, cannot or will not venture. By teaming up, we're able to pool resources and fully take advantage of opportunities to find Austin. The window to find him alive will not be open in perpetuity. This mission is time-sensitive, and we are committed to its resolution. Partnering with Grey Bull Rescue will allow us to get to closure faster," said Nizar Zakka, President of Hostage Aid Worldwide.

Both Grey Bull Rescue and Hostage Aid Worldwide coordinate and collaborate with various elements of the U.S. government on a routine basis ensuring synchronization of efforts including the Department of State and the Department of Justice. However, to date, they are not supported financially or otherwise by the U.S. government and are funded entirely by private donations. Financial resources are in dire need to support the rescue and recovery of Austin Tice with operations spanning four continents including on the ground in Syria.

The life-saving missions of Grey Bull Rescue and the advocacy of Hostage Aid Worldwide are made possible through the support of individuals who share their commitment. As nonprofits, every contribution is critical to sustaining their efforts and saving lives. By contributing to Grey Bull Rescue and Hostage Aid Worldwide, supporters can help bring hope and life to those who need it most. For more information on how you can support this vital work, or to make a donation, please visit Greybullrescue.org or Hostageaid.org.

###

About Grey Bull Rescue: Founded and led by Bryan Stern, Grey Bull Rescue is a veteran-led, donor-supported international rescue organization and filed 501(c)(3) non-profit headquartered in Tampa, Florida, with global operations. Specializing in operations within "The Grey Space," in conflict zones where the U.S. Government does not have access or a presence, Grey Bull Rescue conducts evacuations and daring rescues of innocent civilians impacted by conflict, war, kidnappings, hostages, human trafficking, and natural disasters worldwide. Bryan Stern, the Founder and former CEO of Project DYNAMO, led the first air-rescue missions from Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover and has conducted daring rescue missions behind enemy lines, rescuing thousands of Americans and allies from captivity, torture, and unlawful detention in countries including Sudan, Russia, Ukraine, Israel, Gaza, Haiti, Lebanon, and Syria. These operations included the rescues of numerous American hostages including the first American victim of war crimes alive since World War II. Additionally, the team executed lifesaving missions in the United States during the Maui wildfires, and Hurricanes Ian, Hellene, and Milton. To date, Stern and his team have conducted more than 700 missions worldwide and saved the lives of more than 7,100 men, women, children, babies and counting.

About Hostage Aid Worldwide: Founded in 2020 by a group of former hostages from around the world, families of hostages, and subject matter experts, Hostage Aid Worldwide is a non-profit 501(c)(3) headquartered in Washington DC that fights for the release of hostages globally while aiming to prevent this inhumane act of hostage taking from occurring against other innocent people. Hostage Aid serves as a global voice for hostages and unlawfully detained persons and complements the work carried out by other organizations that help and advocate for hostages in addition to providing support to current and former hostages who were unlawfully detained. Hostage Aid's mission is to assist hostage victims and their families by providing insights on their cases, coordination with governments & UN bodies, as well as a strategy to disrupt the hostage business model and the emerging threat of hostage diplomacy. HAW is dedicated to raising awareness to hostage cases and advocating for the freedom of hostages, as well as working closely with technology experts to scientifically address the hostage taking "business model" by identifying ways to target components of this model and disrupt its operation.

Media Contact: Ashley Pontius

National Strategies PR for Grey Bull Rescue

Email: apontius@nspublicrelations.com

SOURCE: Grey Bull Rescue

View the original press release on accesswire.com