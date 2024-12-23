Syngenta Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Syngenta Group (HK) Holdings Company Limited concludes USD 4,500 million syndicated sustainability-linked term loan facility



23.12.2024 / 17:00 CET/CEST





23 December 2024, Basel, Switzerland / Hong Kong On 23 December 2024, Syngenta Group (HK) Holdings Company Limited ("Borrower") has entered into a USD 4,500 million syndicated three-year and five-year sustainability-linked term loan facility with a syndicate of banks from various jurisdictions led by the Agricultural Bank of China Limited Hong Kong Branch, Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited, China Construction Bank Corporation, Hong Kong Branch, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, DBS Bank Ltd. and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited. The facility received an overwhelmingly positive response from the banking community, being oversubscribed 2.6 times from its initial amount of USD 3,000 million by more than 40 banks. As a sustainability-linked term loan, it is the same size as the Borrower's debut syndicated loan facility closed in 2022 and is the largest of its kind in the Asia Pacific loan market this year (according to LSEG LPC.). The loan facility will be used for refinancing and general working capital purposes and is linked to two targets from Syngenta's new sustainability priorities. Launched in April 2024, the priorities place sustainability at the core of the company's strategy and demonstrate the company's continued commitment to sustainable innovation whilst creating long-term value. Syngenta Group's global credit ratings are "A" from Fitch, "Baa1" from Moody's and "BBB+" from S&P. About Syngenta Group Syngenta Group is one of the world's biggest agricultural technology companies, with roots going back more than 250 years. With around 60,000 employees, operating in more than 100 countries, the company strives to transform agriculture with science-driven, technological innovations to deliver high productivity and high-quality food while fighting climate change and restoring nature. Syngenta Group works with farmers and partners to deliver four Sustainability Priorities : Higher Yields, Lower Impact; Regenerate Soil and Nature; Improve Rural Prosperity; and Sustainable Operations. The priorities are underpinned by regenerative agriculture practices to nurture and restore soil health, protect the climate and biodiversity, and enhance farm productivity and profitability. Syngenta Group, which is registered in Shanghai, China, and has its management headquarters in Switzerland, draws strength from its four business units: Syngenta Crop Protection , headquartered in Switzerland; Syngenta Seeds , headquartered in the United States; ADAMA® , headquartered in Israel; and Syngenta Group China . Together, these businesses provide industry-leading ways to serve customers around the world. For Syngenta Group photos and videos, please visit the Syngenta Group Media Library . Contact Information Media Relations

Contact Information Media Relations

media@syngentagroup.com



