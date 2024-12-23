Anzeige
Montag, 23.12.2024
Die erste börsennotierte Gesellschaft, die auf das gemeinsame Wachstum von Solana, XRP und Dogecoin setzt!
23.12.2024 17:02 Uhr
Cable Matters Inc.: Cable Matters Unveils Foldable USB4 Enclosure Made for M.2 NVMe SSD

Finanznachrichten News

Cable Matters redefines portable storage with its Foldable USB4® Enclosure Made for M.2 NVMe® SSD, delivering up to 40Gbps data transfer speeds, advanced cooling, and a sleek, compact design.

SOUTHBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2024 / Cable Matters®, a leading innovator in connectivity solutions, proudly announces the launch of its Foldable USB4® Enclosure made for M.2 NVMe® SSD. This sleek enclosure delivers up to 40Gbps data transfer speeds and advanced thermal management, setting a new standard for portable storage.

The Foldable USB4® Enclosure is perfect for professionals and tech enthusiasts who need reliable, high-speed access to their data. With its compatibility across Thunderbolt 3/4/5 and USB-C devices, along with OS-independent functionality, the enclosure offers a versatile, plug-and-play storage solution.

Key Features of the Foldable USB4® Enclosure:

  • Blazing-Fast Connectivity: USB4 interface supports lightning-fast 40Gbps data transfer speeds.

  • Wide Compatibility: Supports M.2 M or B+M Key NVMe® SSDs in sizes 2230/2242/2260/2280.

  • Advanced Cooling System: Aluminum alloy housing, dual silicone thermal pads, and an integrated automatic speed-adjusting fan for effective heat dissipation.

  • User-Friendly Design: Tool-free installation with foldable enclosure for quick SSD setup.

  • Performance Indicators: Blue and green LED indicators for mode clarity.

  • Durable and Portable: Lightweight yet sturdy design and built-in cable management are ideal for users on the go.

  • Cross-Platform Support: OS-independent functionality for seamless integration with Windows, macOS, and more.

"At Cable Matters, innovation is seamlessly combined with practicality," said Cable Matters President Jeff Jiang. "The Foldable USB4® Enclosure made for M.2 NVMe® SSD exemplifies a dedication to delivering speed, reliability, and user-centric design for professionals and enthusiasts alike."

This enclosure is tailored for demanding use cases, such as video editors managing 4K footage, IT professionals requiring fast backups, or gamers seeking seamless storage solutions. Its passive cooling system, durable materials, and high-speed performance make it a reliable partner for intensive tasks.

Learn more about the Foldable USB4® Enclosure and purchase it today at Cable Matters' official website.

About Cable Matters

Cable Matters, with headquarters in Southborough, Massachusetts, offers a complete line of cables, adapters, docking stations and networking products for the home, office, and data center. Cable Matters offers first-class quality products, backed by exceptional customer service, at an affordable price.

Established in 2009, Cable Matters serves markets in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, and Japan.

Thunderbolt and the Thunderbolt logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.

NVMe® wordmark is a registered mark of the NVM Express organization in the United States and other countries.

Cable Matters® is a registered trademark of Cable Matters Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contact Information

Sarah White
Marketing Manager
press@cablematters.com
(508)460-1560

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-xoMGOPMqA

.

SOURCE: Cable Matters Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
