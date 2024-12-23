Melbourne, Victoria, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2024) - Besra Gold Inc. (ASX: BEZ) (the Company or Besra) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general and special meetings of shareholders held on Friday, December 20, 2024, at 12:30 pm (Sydney, Australia time) in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia (the Meeting).

Matters submitted to shareholders for approval were as set out in the Company's notice of meeting and management information circular (the Circular), dated November 19, 2024, and the Company's press release dated December 16, 2024, in relation to amending Besra's By-Law No. 1 (the By-Law) to permit the appointment of an independent chair for shareholder meetings of the Company.

All matters were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

A total of 258,197,632 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 61.75% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of the record date of the Meeting.

As required under ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, we advise details of resolutions passed, the proxies received, and the total number of votes cast for each resolution as set out in the table below (which includes detailed voting results for the election of each director nominated in the Circular).

This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Besra Gold Inc.

A: Suite 4, Level 35

360 Elizabeth Street

Melbourne, Vic 3000

Results of meeting

Name of entity

Besra Gold Inc

ARBN: 141 335 686



Date of meeting: 20-Dec-24

Resolutions voted on at the meeting If decided by poll Proxies received Resolution Result Voting method If s250U

applies Voted for Voted against Abstained For Against Abstain Discretion No. Short description Number % Number % Number Number Number Number Number 1 Election of Jon Morda Passed Poll N/A 224,002,546 88.5% 29,150,989 11.5% 5,044,097 218,030,485 29,150,989 2,691,006 0 2 Election of Michael Higginson Passed Poll N/A 182,799,533 72.5% 69,186,308 27.5% 6,211,791 176,827,472 69,186,308 3,858,700 0 3 Election of Dato Lim Passed Poll N/A 145,752,925 57.1% 109,308,875 42.9% 3,135,832 139,780,864 109,308,875 782,741 0 4 Election of Chang (Kenny) Lee Passed Poll N/A 142,183,563 55.8% 112,842,465 44.2% 3,171,604 136,211,502 112,842,465 818,513 0 5 Reappointment of Auditor Passed Poll N/A 181,889,395 72.5% 68,943,781 27.5% 7,364,456 175,917,334 68,943,781 5,014,456 0 6 Issue of Options to Kenny Lee Passed Poll N/A 140,126,066 55.2% 113,827,100 44.8% 4,244,466 134,154,005 113,827,100 1,891,374 0 7 2024 Executive Remuneration Passed Poll N/A 142,792,744 57.2% 106,651,644 42.8% 6,753,244 138,474,061 106,651,644 4,746,774 0 - Amendment of By-laws Passed Poll N/A 258,197,632 100.0% 0 0.0% 0 258,197,632 0 0 258,197,632

Resolutions proposed but not put to the meeting No. Short description Reason(s) for not putting the resolution to the meeting

Not applicable



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/234960

SOURCE: Besra Gold Inc.