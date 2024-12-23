Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2024) - Cheetah Learning, a project management professional (PMP) exam preparation institute with more than 20 years of experience, has announced a new accelerated course tailored for individual project managers with budget constraints, particularly in international markets with lower earning potential. The new course, Cheetah PMP Sprint, provides an independent, structured immersion learning environment at a cost of $1,390, with $425 being refunded upon passing the exam. It is designed to prepare participants in a semi-self-paced format that typically takes two two-week sprints to complete.

Michelle LaBrosse, founder of Cheetah Learning and a former research scientist and aerospace engineer, established the company in 2000 to help mid-career professionals enhance their project management capabilities and achieve PMP certification. According to PMaspire, only 20% of test-takers pass the PMP exam on their first attempt. Labrosse emphasized the growing importance of project management literacy across industries:

"As workstreams become increasingly projectized, project management has become a more commonly required skillset," LaBrosse said. "Currently, around 400,000 people prepare for the PMP exam annually, yet only 100,000 pass the exam. Most spend months preparing, pay for the exam and preparation out of pocket, and often don't retest after failing."

LaBrosse continued, "PMP preparation can easily exceed four figures, while the exam itself universally costs $425 for members of the Project Management Institute. For project managers in markets like India, who earn about $21,000 annually, these costs can pose a significant barrier. The Cheetah PMP Sprint course aims to reduce these obstacles by scaling the course costs to those with less income pursuing the PMP and refunding $425 off course tuition upon passing."

PMI requires project managers to have 35 hours of basic project management education to complete the PMI Eligibility Application.

"Anyone can take this course, but the aim is to make individual preparation more financially accessible to lower-earning project managers in markets where average earnings fall far below those of U.S.-based project managers," said LaBrosse. "Students are required to take the exam within four days of completing their second sprint, and upon passing, they are refunded $425 of their tuition. While some companies pay for prep and exam fees, many do not. This program especially helps those paying on their own and incentivizes them to follow the program to get the $425 refund when they pass."

According to the Project Management Institute, PMP-certified project managers earn, on average, 22% more than their non-certified peers.





PMP Sprint Facilitated Through Proprietary LMS

All Cheetah Learning courses are delivered via the company's proprietary learning management system, CRAMS. This adaptive, AI-driven platform, developed in collaboration with RTE Software, provides a personalized learning experience.

The Cheetah PMP Sprint course consists of two two-week sprints. The first sprint focuses on preparation within CRAMS, ensuring students are prepared for the high intensity of the second sprint. The second sprint is a structured two-week immersive, guided learning module informed by Cheetah Learning's 24 years of PMP examination experience.

Students are required to take the PMP exam within four days of completing the second sprint to maximize their chances of success. Those who pass receive a refund equivalent to $425.

Cheetah Learning to Officially Launch New Course Jan. 4, 2025

While pilot cohorts are already enrolled, the program will officially launch on Jan. 4, 2025, with the first class presently sold out. PMI eligibility requirements for the PMP exam include a college degree and three years of professional experience or, alternatively, five years of professional experience without a degree. In all cases, students must have led and directed professional projects.

