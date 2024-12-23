Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2024) - CitizenShipper, a pioneering online transportation platform, has reached a significant milestone with its 120,000th successful pet transportation journey. This achievement highlights CitizenShipper's innovative approach to pet relocation, emphasizing safety, reliability, and community connection.





Founded in 2008 by physicist Richard Obousy, CitizenShipper has transformed the pet transportation industry. The platform has facilitated over 135,000 shipments, and drivers have collectively logged over 100 million miles. With a core focus on pet transportation, CitizenShipper has earned top ratings on TrustPilot, reflecting its strong reputation among customers.

Redefining Pet Transportation

The platform operates as a two-way marketplace, enabling pet owners to receive bids from professional transporters. This approach allows customers to have the flexibility to choose the driver that best suits their needs. The average wait time for a first quote is less than two minutes, with most listings receiving over 15 quotes from drivers.

"Being recognized by USA Today is a testament to our dedication to providing a safe, reliable, and community-driven pet transportation platform," said Richard Obousy, CEO of CitizenShipper. "We are committed to connecting pet owners with trusted drivers who share our mission of excellence."

Safety and Transparency

CitizenShipper's commitment to safety and transparency is evident through its rigorous driver verification process. All drivers undergo mandatory ID verifications, background checks, and insurance documentation reviews. Additionally, the platform offers 24/7 vet access to drivers and $1,000 Pet Protection coverage for the customers for every journey, ensuring peace of mind for pet owners.

Pet owners using CitizenShipper benefit from real-time updates throughout the journey, including photos, videos, and GPS tracking. Customers also benefit from direct communication with drivers to coordinate pickup times and receive real-time progress updates.

Competitive Pricing and Flexible Payment Options

CitizenShipper's pricing model is competitive, with rates per mile for shared pet transport. The platform recently introduced flexible payment options, including Google Pay, Apple Pay, and paying over time using Affirm, to accommodate the customers' diverse financial needs. While CitizenShipper does not collect driver fees, it advises customers to use reversible and refundable payment methods for any direct payments to transporters.





About CitizenShipper

Since its inception in 2008, CitizenShipper has been redefining transportation by building a community-focused platform. Initially designed to utilize empty car space for extra income, the platform has grown into the largest marketplace for ground shipping in the United States. With more than 520,000 shipments listed to date, CitizenShipper simplifies shipping for items ranging from pets and furniture to motorcycles and boats. CitizenShipper takes pride in being the nation's leading pet transportation service. It connects pet owners with reliable drivers across all 50 states. The platform's drivers have collectively traveled more than 100 million miles, demonstrating the extensive reach and trustworthiness of the CitizenShipper community.

