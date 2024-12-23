Anzeige
Montag, 23.12.2024

WKN: A11132 | ISIN: US63938C1080 | Ticker-Symbol: 10D
Tradegate
23.12.24
15:43 Uhr
13,500 Euro
-0,200
-1,46 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.12.2024 14:42 Uhr
Navient Corporation: Navient to sell Government Services business to Gallant Capital

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) announced today that it has reached an agreement to sell its Government Services business to an affiliate of Gallant Capital Partners, LLC, a Los Angeles-based investment firm.

Navient's Government Services business includes Navient Business Processing Group, Duncan Solutions, Gila (D.B.A Municipal Services Bureau), Pioneer Credit Recovery and Navient BPO. Approximately 1,200 employees will be included in the transaction, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, subject to certain conditions.

Additional information can be found in the 8-K filed by Navient today. Navient was advised on the transaction by Houlihan Lokey and WilmerHale.

About Navient
Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success. Our customer-focused, data-driven services deliver exceptional results for clients in education and government. Learn more at navient.com.

Contacts:
Navient Media: Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, paul.hartwick@navient.com
Navient Investors: Jen Earyes, 703-984-6801, jen.earyes@navient.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
