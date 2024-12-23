Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Die erste börsennotierte Gesellschaft, die auf das gemeinsame Wachstum von Solana, XRP und Dogecoin setzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
23.12.2024 17:38 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aimed Alliance: Hochul Signs Step Therapy Reform Measures Into Law

Finanznachrichten News

New law limits methods health insurers and PBMs can use to delay and discourage access to medically necessary treatments.

ALBANY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2024 / New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation on December 21 that puts new controls on the state's health insurers and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). The new law limits ways step therapy can be used to delay and discourage insured New Yorkers' access to their medically necessary prescription drugs.

Health insurers and PBMs use step-therapy to require patients to try and "fail first" on alternative treatments before they can access the treatment their health care provider originally prescribed.

"The New York Step Therapy Alliance has worked tirelessly over the last three years to urge legislators to pass these protections. Without reasonable guardrails, step-therapy can cause significant delays in insured consumers' access to medically necessary treatments, increase costs for consumers and insurers, and lead to treatment discontinuation," said Ashira Vantrees, Director of Legal Strategy and Advocacy at Aimed Alliance, a not-for-profit health policy organization.

Senate Bill 1267A/Assembly Bill A901A will take effect on January 1, 2026. The law prohibits the following step therapy protocols:

  • Requiring the patient to try and fail on:

    • Medications not FDA-approved or recommended in evidence-based guidelines for the patient's medical condition;

    • More than two medications;

  • Requiring the use of a step therapy drug for more than 30 days or a timeline based on current medical guidelines; and

  • Imposing repeat step therapy after approving a prescribed drug unless 365 days have passed since the approval or an evidence-based safety concern exists.

The law requires health insurers and PBMs to accept health care providers' attestations as evidence that their patients have tried and failed on required drugs.

In the Senate, the bill was sponsored by Sens. Neil Breslin; Joseph Addabbo, Jr.; Nathalia Fernandez; Rachel May; and James Skoufis.

The bill's primary Assembly sponsor was Assemblymember John T. McDonald III.

"These commonsense guardrails will make a world of difference for patients," Ms. Vantrees said.

"Governor Hochul and the New York Legislature are national leaders in protecting patients from harmful benefit utilization policies. This new law sets an example for the type of protections other states should enact in 2025."

###

About Aimed Alliance

Aimed Alliance is a 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit health policy organization that protects and enhances the rights of health care consumers and providers. For more information, visit aimedalliance.org.

Media Contact

Ashira Vantrees, Esq.
Director of Legal Strategy and Advocacy
policy@aimedalliance.org

SOURCE: Aimed Alliance



Related Documents:
  • sub-logo


View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.